Ooh la la: Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Pink Palm Springs Pad On The Market
Hungarian bombshell Zsa Zsa Gabor competed in beauty pageants, appeared in such films as Moulin Rouge and We’re Not Married!, and made frequent television appearances, but was best known for her lavish lifestyle. Sometimes considered the original “celebrity,” she jet-setted around the world, dated numerous high-powered men, and hosted glamorous soirees. Married nine times including to hotel magnate Conrad Hilton and actor George Sanders, she was famous for her witty one-liners such as “I am a marvelous housekeeper: Every time I leave a man I keep his house.” Zsa Zsa’s sisters Eva (married five times) and Magda (married six times) were also well-known socialites, and the family was a dynamic force during Hollywood’s Golden Age.
A custom-built pink home that once belonged to Zsa Zsa and Magda has been listed for sale at $3.8 million. The Palm Springs estate has been lovingly maintained, preserving the one-of-a-kind Gabor glamor present in every room, including many original furnishings. Seated atop a hill in the upscale Palm Springs neighborhood of Little Tuscany, the home offers 360-degree mountain and city views.
A covered veranda looks out on the mosaic-tiled, full-sized pool. Black-and-gold, hand-carved double doors stand out against the bubblegum pink exterior. The sweeping living and dining rooms offer elegant chandeliers, mirrored walls, and a grand piano. The kitchen features Viking appliances as well as an original Hungarian rotisserie, beneath a distinctive gold-trowled ceiling and framed by glass cabinets. Stone floors and great views abound throughout the home. The primary suite is especially luxurious, featuring unique botanical wallpaper and gold accents. The spacious suite includes a sitting room/office, a dressing room, a makeup room, dual vanities, a shower and an oversized relaxing tub. Patio access completes the decadent space. Two additional bedrooms and bathrooms each have their own unique style.
An artificial grass and stone patio is easy to maintain and eco-friendly. Surrounded by palm trees and backed up against the mountains, the 3,441-square-foot home offers unparalleled privacy. The home offers quick access to the North Lykken hiking trail and is just down the street from mid-century modern landmark The Edris House. Copleys on Palm Canyon, an award-winning restaurant at the former estate of Clark Gable, plus numerous other shops, restaurants, boutiques, and architecturally and culturally significant homes are within a short drive.
Palm Springs is a desert city known for its hot springs, stylish hotels, golf courses and spas, and has long been a popular escape for celebrities. Elvis spent his honeymoon at a local estate known as “The House of Tomorrow,” while Dinah Shore, Liberace, Spencer Tracy, Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn are just a few notables who have called the area home. Current residents include Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Tomlin, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.
The listing is held by Conrad Miller and Brandon Holland of Avenue 8.
Source: TopTenRealEstateDeals
