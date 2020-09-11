Ellsleigh, the historically significant masterpiece designed by Harrie T. Lindeberg, is one of the original homes in Biltmore Forest
ASHEVILLE, N.C., September 11, 2020 - A one-of-a-kind estate with a rich history has sold for $7.7 million, the most expensive home ever sold in Asheville, per the MLS. Built in 1927, Ellsleigh was designed by renowned architect Harrie T. Lindeberg for the late Robert Lee Ellis, former president of Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Asheville, and his wife, Nan. Featuring five bedrooms, six full and four half-baths, the residence is situated on 4.5 acres overlooking the fairway of the 13th hole on the Biltmore Forest Country Club Golf Course. The home was listed exclusively by Marilyn Wright of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Asheville office.
Lindeberg (1880-1959), a leading architect of the American Country House Era, designed the estate in an extraordinary collaboration with the Ellises – which was documented in a series of correspondence maintained by the third-generation sellers, the Warlick family. Although a four-year renovation ended in 2005, Ellsleigh’s original grandeur endures with the hallmarks of Lindeberg’s elemental designs and many hand-picked finishes still intact – from stained glass and hardware to original rugs. All subsequent updates were completed with the intention of “echoing and repeating” Lindeberg’s true vision.
Each of Ellsleigh’s rooms is a true work of art that invokes a warm, domestic spirit: the heart pine-paneled library is styled with an antique English marble mantel, custom heart pine built-ins and quarter-sawn oak flooring; a gallery room is framed by a stylized ceiling and multiple arches with a carved flower design; the cheery sunroom is outfitted with a carved stone mantel that dates back to the 15th century, sourced from The Manor House of Acton, in Middlesex, England, as well as custom oak built-in cabinetry and casement doors with German-leaded glass by The International Casement Window Company; a mahogany-paneled office features custom moldings, brass chandelier and built-in cabinets by Forest Millwork.
Picturesque outdoor terraces made of Ridgeway Flagstone overlook the expansive property. The home’s original landscaping was designed by famed botanist Chauncey Beadle; it has been enhanced more recently by landscape architect John Broadbooks and landscaper Marshall C. Garland.
“This incredible home, given its age, was in impeccable condition. The fact that it went under contract in 33 days — and was the most expensive home sale in the last 20 years — speaks volumes to the desire of ultra-luxury buyers to call Asheville home."
— Marilyn Wright, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
