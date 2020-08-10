‘Now is hotter than ever to buy and sell homes’
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- More homes sold in Guilford County in July, 2020 than any other month for the past 14 years, according to statistics provided by Triad MLS.
Guilford County had 825 homes sold last month, the most since June, 2006 when 930 homes were sold. Last month also surpasses the previous high of 808 homes sold in June, 2017.
GRRA President Ray Alexander said there are record home sales because of pent up demand due to stay-at-home orders and interest rates are at record lows. He also said there’s so few homes to choose from.
“Like the 90 degree weather, now is hotter than ever to buy and sell homes,” Alexander said. “If you’re a seller you need to get in the market.”
The local market has been on a gradual year-to-year uptick since a low in July, 2010 when only 341 homes sold in Guilford County.
This is also a great time to sell your home, with prices continuing to rise.
In addition, sellers are getting the most out of their sales. In July, the average Guilford County home sale received 99.3 percent of the list price, the highest since Triad MLS started recording statistics in 2003.
Mr. Alexander also wants to remind people that REALTORS are currently working as Gov. Roy Cooper has deemed real estate as essential business.
“We are here for you and are continuing to go above and beyond to follow the CDC guidelines. Safety is paramount when we list and sell homes,” Alexander said. “We are still at work today to help you in your buying and selling needs.”
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
