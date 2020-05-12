The Park City ski home that Mitt Romney sold in 2009, soon after his first unsuccessful presidential campaign, is back on the market. And rocker Tommy Lee’s multi-level atrium home is also for sale. Both are featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Photos with listing agent permission available for media use at: http://bit.ly/toptenmedia.
“Mitt Romney's Utah Mountain Ski Home”
Soon after his first unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2009, former GOP presidential candidate and current Utah Senator, Mitt Romney, sold his luxury Park City mountain home he had built for his family in 1999. He sold it for approximately $5 million and it has once again come on the market with numerous upgrades selling turnkey at $15.5 million. The 12,063-square-foot home sits in a community of only 12 homes, each on large parcels of land similar to his own 16.5 acres. Located near and overlooking the Deer Valley Ski Resort, the home with its six bedrooms and nine baths is perfect for stay-over parties of friends and family to enjoy year-round skiing, hiking, fishing, and all the amenities of the resort city. It lends a feeling of being one with nature oozing warmth from its log construction, large expanses of glass for views and towering stone fireplace that bring an element of coziness to the large home. High vaulted and open-beamed ceilings give an illusion of even more space.
Current owners say they have spent millions in redesign and upgrades of the Romney home since they purchased it relocating the original kitchen and added heated outdoor decks, fire pits and a 20-person hot tub. They also added to the landscaping by planting trees and installed a garden pond with a game camera to film the wildlife that come to drink. The home sits in the midst of a forest of spruce, aspen and oak with stunning mountain views.
When it comes to location, location, location, Mitt is known for his attractive real estate holdings, and has owned at least 16 properties over the years. Currently it seems he is down to three - an oceanfront home in La Jolla, California; a condo in Belmont, Massachusetts and his Wolfeboro, New Hampshire home on Lake Winnipesaukee. Paul Benson of Engel & Volkers, Park City, has the Romney Utah ski-home listing.
“Tommy Lee’s Spectacular Home
Doesn’t Miss a Beat”
Founding member of Mötley Crüe, drummer Tommy Lee, has proven good taste when it comes to picking eye-watering real estate. One of the most stunning homes in celebrity-rich Calabasas, California, Lee has recently put his home on the market for $4.59 million.
Perched on a hill with city-light views, Tommy's 9,991-square-foot, six-bedroom, eight-bath home was built in 1987 as the personal residence of the developer of Vista Point in Calabasas, built with a sharp eye on quality of construction and materials. With many levels encircling a large central atrium with koi pond, palms and foliage, interior rooms are large, open and airy with long, wide views across the atrium. The retractable atrium roof allows sunlight to drift through the rooms and an abundance of fresh air as it drifts down from the nearby hills. Rooms include spacious living room, intimate family room area for lounging around a piano, formal dining, huge chef’s kitchen and an office/library with a private terrace. All main rooms open to the dramatic atrium and are scaled for entertaining. The master suite is on the main level and opens to the outdoor pool and spa terrace. The home’s lower level houses a musician’s dream with a large professional recording studio with isolation booths and a control room. Also on the lower level is a screening room with concession stand and a wine-tasting and dining room.
Lee, who has been married to Heather Locklear and Pamala Anderson and engaged to model Bobbie Brown and Prince’s ex-wife Mayte Garcia, was one of the founding members of Mötley Crüe and the rap-metal-band Methods of Mayhem. As one of Hollywood’s bad boys, Lee has a penchant for attracting women, controversial situations and in the case of his beautiful home, magnificent real estate.
Tommy Lee’s multi-level atrium home with panoramic pool-terrace views of the city lights is now for sale. Priced at $4.59 million, the listing agents are Emil Hartoonian and Nichalos Siegfried of The Agency, Calabasas office.
Visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com for more historic, spectacular and celebrity homes and real estate news.
