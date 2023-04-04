Melissa Greer Gets Top Honor at National Conference
Greensboro, NC - Greensboro-based real estate broker Melissa Greer has been recognized as the number one sales associate in the entire Berkshire-Hathaway international network. The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 28, at the Berkshire-Hathaway sales conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Melissa was recognized as the #1 sales associate in the entire international BHHS network for closed units in 2022 . There are over 50,000 sales associates in our network.
“I’m humbled by the recognition, and proud to be working in an industry where I can help people realize their dreams. I love this community and I love what I do,” said Melissa.
For more information visit www.melissagreer.com and be sure to subscribe to her podcast, “Melissa Unscripted”, which can be heard on Spotify, iTunes or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/melissa-unscripted-real-estate-tips-tales-and-truth/id1504502236
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.