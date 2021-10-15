Local REALTOR® wins prestigious award honoring his community service
‘I believe it is important for all of us to have a stake in making our communities a better place for all’
GREENSBORO, N.C. – A deserving Greensboro Regional REALTOR® just took home one of the profession’s most prestigious awards.
Kevin Green was named the recipient of the 2021 NC REALTORS® Ben Ball Community Service Award on Wednesday during the NC REALTORS® virtual Convention & Expo.
Mr. Green currently works as the managing broker at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty and was GRRA president in 2007 and 2015.
The purpose of the award is to honor a REALTOR® who deserves recognition due to their continuous and extraordinary contributions to the betterment of their communities through outstanding public service.
Mr. Green has been an active volunteer in the Greensboro community over the last 25 years, both on a civic and professional level.
His extensive resume includes membership with GRRA, the North Carolina Association of REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®.
Mr. Green has been chair of several community organizations including the Barnabas Network Board of Directors, the Greensboro College Board of Trustees, the Greensboro Parks & Recreation Commission, and the Greensboro Coliseum War Memorial Commission.
“This award has always been one I have followed over the years because it encompasses a Realtor’s commitment to their community, as well as the real estate industry,” Mr. Green said. “I believe it is important for all of us to have a stake in making our communities a better place for all and have given my time and efforts over the years to do my part. Greensboro has provided me a wonderful place to live, work and play and giving back is just a small part of saying ‘thank you’!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.