Local REALTOR® wins prestigious award honoring her community service
“I believe in rolling up my sleeves and getting involved if I am going to help make our Guilford County community a better place to live."
GREENSBORO, N.C. – A deserving Greensboro Regional REALTOR® just took home one of the profession’s most prestigious awards.
Sofia Crisp was named the recipient of the 2022 NC REALTORS® Ben Ball Community Service Award on Tuesday during the NC REALTORS® Convention & Expo in Cherokee NC.
Mrs. Crisp currently works as the Executive Director of the Housing Consultants Group and will be the GRRA President in 2023.
The purpose of the award is to honor a REALTOR® who deserves recognition due to their continuous and extraordinary contributions to the betterment of their communities through outstanding public service.
Mrs. Crisp has been an active volunteer in the Greensboro community over the last 25 years, both on a civic and professional level.
Her extensive resume includes membership with GRRA, the North Carolina Association of REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®.
Mrs. Crisp has been an outstanding community leader focusing on Fair Housing and housing affordability for the last 29 years. She has been the President of the NC REALTORS Housing Foundation which assisted in providing over $800,000.00 in natural disaster relief during her term in office. She helped over 745 people become homeowners through the down payment assistance programs in Guilford County and has spearheaded the effort to get REALTORS involved with renovating homes for seniors on limited incomes so that they can age in place over the last 10 years.
“I have admired those who have received this Award over the years because it encompasses a REALTOR’S commitment to their community, as well as the real estate industry,” Mrs. Crisp said. “I believe in rolling up my sleeves and getting involved if I am going to help make our Guilford County community a better place to live. Helping people achieve the American Dream of home ownership is such a rewarding career and Guilford County has provided me a wonderful place to live, work and play.”
###
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
