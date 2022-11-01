GREENSBORO, N.C. – A deserving Greensboro Regional REALTOR® just took home the Regional Service Award.
Kathy Haines was named the recipient of the 2022 NC REALTORS® Region 5 Service Award on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, during the NC REALTORS® Convention & Expo in Cherokee NC.
Ms. Haines currently works as a REALTOR with Kathy Haines Homes Powered by EXP and was a Regional Vice President for NCR during 2021-2022.
The purpose of the award is to honor a REALTOR® who has contributed to and continues to serve their Local REALTOR Association, community and the North Carolina REALTORS.
Ms. Haines has been an active volunteer for NCR, GRRA and the Greensboro community over the last 15 plus years.
Her extensive resume including membership with GRRA, the North Carolina Association of REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®.
“I always believe in giving back to the organizations which have helped me become successful in my profession. It is an honor to be recognized by my peers and the industry I work in.” Ms. Haines said. “I enjoy my career which helps clients attain their piece of the American Dream of homeownership and Guilford County is a wonderful place to live, work and play.”
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
