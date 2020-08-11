A part of Hollywood film history, the L.A. Confidential movie home for Academy Award-winner Kim Basinger in her role as high-class, call-girl Lynn Bracken is for sale. Considered by many movie critics as the best Los Angeles crime movie ever made, the home was chosen for its classic Old World Spanish style that is as popular today as it was in the late 1940s era when the movie was set. Now after almost two years of new updating and expansion, it is for sale priced at $7.495 million.
Historically known as the John C. Leavitt House, the home was originally designed by silent-film-actor-and-architect Jack Donovan. Built in 1923, it is located in the Hancock Park neighborhood directly adjacent to Hollywood and the Wilshire Country Club. Being in the center of Los Angeles, the neighborhood has attracted a myriad of celebrities including Muhammad Ali, whose home was used as the set for Rocky Balboa’s mansion in Rocky III. Production designer Jeannine Oppenwall said she chose the Spanish-style home for the L.A. Confidential film because it fit the classic L.A. concept. The 1997 production was filmed there and in the surrounding neighborhoods with the only constructed set being that of the Victory Motel where the movie’s climatic eight-minute-shootout scene takes place.
Measuring in at 5,000 square feet, the home sits on a large corner lot and has four bedrooms and five baths. The large arched-wall openings, which were heavily draped in the film, bring brightness to the rooms while the wrought-iron staircase, stucco fireplace and two-story living room and formal dining room with French doors that open to the grounds fit perfectly with Basinger’s Veronica Lake look-alike character in the film. The brightly transformed chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry and service kitchen encourages entertaining. The kitchen and family room overlook the grounds with a pool, two-story guest house and bocce ball court, two fireplaces, putting green and inviting outdoor dining area. Throughout the house, large windows and French doors allow for lots of California sunshine inside and views across the attractive grounds.
L.A. Confidential, starring Kim Basinger as call-girl Lynn Bracken, was nominated for nine Academy Awards winning Best Supporting Actress for Basinger and Best Adapted Screenplay. Kim’s home in the film is for sale at $7.495 million. The listing agents are Diana Knox, Jake Valente and Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group, Compass Realty, Los Angeles.
Photo Credit: Christopher Stinner, Juwan Li and Adrian Van Anz, courtesy of Aaron Kirman Group
YouTube Credit: Sean Evans, @evvo1991 backtothemovies.com/
Source: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
https://www.toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals/home/kim-basingers-l-a-confidential-home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.