The A-List couple of singer John Legend and his model-turned-cookbook-author wife, Chrissy Teigen, have been everywhere lately making a huge splash between recording songs for John, such as his new Wild, and Chrissy’s cookbooks and associated engagements. Now with one of the most stylish homes in Beverly Hills and a third child on the way, they’re listing their beautiful home at $23.95 million and moving on up.
The busy couple has a talent for selecting exquisite real estate and their homes are routinely featured in Architectural Digest. This one is certainly no exception. Built in 1966 and brought up to the highest contemporary standard, the 8,520-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and eight baths. The high drama of the entry, with its 33-foot ceilings, curving stairwell leading to a second-floor catwalk and purple grand piano, is only a taste of what is to come.
It leads into a large living room with a floor-to-ceiling glass wall with views over the canyon. The chef’s kitchen is the ideal venue for a chef-author to test sumptuous recipes and leads into a spacious family room. The master suite has a brass, concrete and clay fireplace, a balcony with far-reaching views and his-and-her dressing room and walk-in closets that are more like fashion showrooms and Italian-inspired “Glam Room.” All seven bedrooms are ensuite and have balconies. Also included is a gym and comfy home theater. Special finishes and decor include mandala-patterned ceilings from Thailand, ebonized cerused oak floors, clay and steel-rolled walls, onyx sinks and Italian quartz countertops.
Outside, the entertainment area includes fabulous canyon views from the pool terrace, which has a heated saltwater pool, jacuzzi, chef’s grill and wood-fired oven. A grapevine-shaded pergola is perfect for alfresco dining.
Super celebs John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are at the top of their game careers and a talent for picking real estate that they turn into modern contemporary palaces. Now on the market is their exceptional Beverly Hills home. Hard to top this one, it will be interesting to see where they go from here. Priced at $23.95 million, the listing agent is Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman, Beverly Hills.
Photo credit: Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Source: www.elliman.com
