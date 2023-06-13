Jim Carrey’s “Magical Sanctuary” For Sale
One of the world’s greatest comedy stars, Jim Carrey’s expressive face and high-energy slapstick performances propelled him to success in the Dumb and Dumber, The Mask, and Ace Ventura franchises. Far from being typecast as a jokester, the Canadian-born actor would go on to achieve critical acclaim for dramatic roles in The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The winner of two Golden Globes and eleven MTV Movie and TV Awards, he has also published an award-winning children’s book, co-wrote the novel Memoirs and Misinformation, and portrayed Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live. In 2022, he announced that he was taking a break from acting and was considering retirement. The prolific star has relocated to his vacation property in Maui and put the Brentwood estate where he had lived for the last 30 years up for sale.
Now listed for $26.5 million, reduced from $28.9 million, the sprawling ranch-style mansion is nestled behind huge hedges and private red-brick gates. The 12,700-square-foot home features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half baths. The stylish residence’s pitched high-beam ceilings offer tons of airflow, while skylights let in plenty of natural light to bathe the bright white walls and Jim’s extensive art collection, including his own impressive creations. The living, dining, and family rooms flow together with hardwood and polished stone floors, fireplaces and ample windows with views of the lushly landscaped grounds. The well-appointed chef’s kitchen offers an indoor BBQ. A circular breakfast nook looks out onto flowering pear trees. Multiple sliding glass doors open onto a central courtyard that provides space for entertaining or lounging in the classic California indoor/outdoor living style.
Jim’s primary bedroom suite includes its own private patio, plus a stunning wood-paneled bathroom with a copper-hooded fireplace, leaded glass windows, and a soaking tub. An Art Deco-style home theater pays homage to the movie palaces of old, with mohair-covered sofas, burl wood columns, and a lavish marble bathroom. The spacious gym and home office are perfect for the modern remote-work lifestyle. The massive two-acre grounds are a rarity in LA and include a full-size tennis court, a waterfall swimming pool, a pool house with bar, a sauna/steam room, vegetable gardens, and numerous mature trees. Walking paths wind through the serene environment, leading to the yoga and meditation platform. Carrey called the home “a place of enchantment and inspiration” and hopes it will continue to be “a magical sanctuary” for its next occupant.
One of LA’s most sought-after neighborhoods, Brentwood is right next to the hustle and bustle of Santa Monica but retains a community feel. Known for its tree-lined streets, unique mansions, and one of the best farmer’s markets in Los Angeles, Brentwood is home to numerous celebrities, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James, and Tobey Maguire. Options for entertainment include the world-class Getty Museum, the Brentwood Golf Club, and the upscale shops and restaurants on San Vicente Blvd.
The listing is held by Janelle Friedman of Sotheby’s International. Photo credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty
