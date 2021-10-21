Homes in Stokesdale are selling fast and going up in price making this a great time to list yours today
STOKESDALE, N.C. – Homes in Stokesdale continue to sell fast, but more and more are hitting the market, which is good news for both people looking to buy or sell.
It took just 19 days to sell a Stokesdale home during the third quarter of 2021, which is down 71.6 percent compared to 67 days during the same time last year, according to statistics provided by Triad MLS.
And more good news for people looking to sell their home: The prices continue to increase.
The average sales price for a Stokesdale home during this year’s third quarter was $375,433, an increase of more than 12 percent.
There were 71 new listings in Stokesdale during 2021’s third quarter, an increase of more than 16 percent compared to 61 during the same period of last year.
The total inventory of homes on the market has increased nearly 30 percent, going from 28 during last year’s third quarter to 36 during the third quarter of 2021.
“We’re seeing more and more new listings which gives buyers more options,” said Heather Dodson, President of the Greensboro Regional REALTORS Association. “This is the perfect time to buy or sell your home.”
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
