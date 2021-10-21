Homes in Guilford County and Greensboro are now selling on average in under 2 weeks
‘I’ve never seen homes sell this fast’
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Homes in Guilford County are selling on average in under two weeks, a new record and good news for anyone looking to list their home.
It took just 12 days on average for a home to sell in both Guilford County and within the City of Greensboro during 2021’s third quarter, according to statistics provided by Triad MLS.
“I’ve been a REALTOR for 14 years and I’ve never seen homes sell this fast,” said Heather Dodson, 2021 President of the Greensboro Regional REALTORS Association. “The market is not slowing down.”
More homes are also being listed. There were 2,341 new home listings in Guilford County during this year’s third quarter, an increase of nearly 11 percent (10.8) when compared to the 2,112 listed during the same time in 2020.
The county had 2,075 homes that sold during the third quarter of this year, an increase of 8.3 percent compared to 1,916 that sold during 2020’s third quarter.
The numbers are similar within Greensboro. Greensboro saw 1,270 new home listings during this year’s third quarter, an increase of nearly 3 percent, compared to the 1,234 listings during the third quarter of 2020.
And 1,165 Greensboro homes sold, an increase of 11.1 percent when compared to the 1,049 that sold during the same time in 2020.
“We’re seeing more and more new listings which gives buyers more options,” Dodson said. “This is the perfect time to buy or sell your home.”
The average home sales price is also going up. In Guilford County, the average sales price for 2021’s third quarter was just under $300,000 ($296,925). That’s a jump of nearly 10 percent (8.8) compared to the county’s average sales price of $272,907 during the same time last year.
In Greensboro, the average sales price was $290,580, a 7.9 percent jump from $269,298 during the third quarter of 2020.
And the percent of list price received for Guilford County and Greensboro was 101.9 percent and 102.0 percent, respectively. That means almost all homes are selling above list price.
The months supply of inventory has gone down. In Greensboro, its just 1 month (down 37.5 percent from 1.6 months during 2020’s third quarter) and in Guilford County it’s 1.1 months (down 26.7 percent from 1.5 months during last year’s third quarter). That means if no new homes went on the market, they would all be gone within about a month.
The trends are similar for townhomes and condos.
Guilford County and Greensboro saw more listings for townhomes and condos (518 in Guilford County, an increase of 14.6 percent, and 352 in Greensboro, an increase of 11.4 percent when compared to last year).
Closed sales for townhomes and condos also went up, 525 sold in Guilford County (up 17.4 percent) and 371 sold in Greensboro (up 23.7 percent).
The average sales price for a townhome and condo in Guilford County was $195,084 (up 15.5 percent) and in Greensboro it was $191,358 (up 19.4 percent). Like single properties, they sold for above list price (102 percent list price received in Greensboro and 101.9 percent list price received in Guilford County).
The months supply of inventory for townhomes and condos was less than a month for both Greensboro and Guilford County (0.8 in Guilford County and 0.7 in Greensboro).
###
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.