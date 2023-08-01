HOA / Condo Association Management Group (AMG) Awards College Scholarships
Carolinas HOA Management Company Honors Five Students with College Scholarships
(GREENSBORO, NC) Five students have been awarded $1000 scholarships from AssociationManagement Group (AMG), one of the Carolinas’ largest professional homeowner association managers,representing more than 30,000 property owners. The program, which grew from four to five scholarshipsthis year and memorializes the lives and contributions of exceptional AMG individuals, provides educationfunds to outstanding scholars in the AMG service area on the brink of their academic journeys who arecommitted to strong communities.
Open to the families of residents and vendors of AMG properties, as well as AMG employees, the fourthannual AMG College Scholarship Program selected the honorees based on short videos the studentsproduced highlighting what community means to them.“We are so proud of this year’s applicants, and allthose who came before them,” said AMG Vice-President and Scholarship Program Chair May GayleMengert. “Our company’s mission is to help create safe, harmonious, attractive communities througheffective homeowner association governance. A big part of our work is empowering volunteer associationboards–community people–with smart tools and strategies for ensuring their neighborhoods feel likehome. It is gratifying and inspiring to hear why their communities matter to our youth, and how they arededicated to strengthening them.”
The 2023-24 AMG College Scholarship Program winners are:
Alexa Fields was awarded the Corey Flynt Scholarship. The scholarship commemorates the life of Flynt,who died in a 2017 car accident. He was the son of AMG President Dacy Cavicchia and brother toCharlotte Director of Operations Danielle Rudisill and Special Projects Coordinator Cassie Kutay.
Carlyn Whitehead received the Tommy Badgett Scholarship, named in memory of a long-term AMGemployee and friend who passed away in January 2021.
Sydney Pugh was honored with the Billie Butler Scholarship, which celebrates Butler’s twenty-plus yearsof service to AMG clients in the Charlotte area.
Joey Chaney was awarded the Ron Erickson Scholarship, to honor the life and accomplishments of thelate world-class financial planning professional and role model.
Kritika Sharma won the Rea Tinsley Scholarship, The People’s Choice Award, with 192 Likes. Tinsley,who passed away in March 2022, was a cherished member of the AMG family and Director of Operationsin Greenville, SC.
About AMG: AMG is a professional community association management company dedicated to buildingeffective community associations. AMG guides and assists executive boards to help protect theassociation's interests, enhance the lives of community members, and improve the property values in thecommunity. With offices throughout the Carolinas in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, and Raleigh,NC, and Greenville and Aiken, SC, AMG is a knowledgeable partner in enforcing community governingdocuments with a proven set of processes and techniques, and supporting communities with a broadrange of services which can be tailored to individual community needs. Association Management Group,Inc. is a locally Accredited Business by the BBB and is a nationally Accredited Association ManagementCompany (AAMC) by the Community Associations Institute. For more about AMG, visit www.amgworld.com
