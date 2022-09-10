Habitat Greensboro Kicks Off Fifth Home in Lincoln Heights
Greensboro, NC: On Saturday, September 10, Habitat Greensboro kicked off its fifth home in the Lincoln Heights community for future homeowner Tamara.
Kickoff Ceremony For Tamara from Habitat Greensboro on Vimeo.
The rain did not dampen the spirit of those in attendance, as joyful comments were shared celebrating the accomplishments of this future homeowner. Driven and hard-working, Tamara graduated high school with a 4.0 at 17. She left the comfort and stability of her grandparents’ home to pursue a college education. Tamara worked to pay her way through college, obtaining an undergraduate and graduate degree. However, she lacked the stability of a home. Today marked her first step toward creating that stability through homeownership.
David Kolosieke, President and CEO of Habitat Greensboro, began today’s kickoff, sharing how “Tamara is like a thread in a piece of fabric. The more those threads are woven together, the stronger the neighborhood becomes. Making sure the homes that were devastated get rebuilt is all a part of rebuilding this neighborhood, and we’re happy to welcome Tamara as a part of that rebuilding process.”
Future homeowner Tamara shared her excitement for the day while thanking everyone involved in building her future home. She specifically thanked Habitat Greensboro for the “vision to just say that I’m sick of the poverty that people are living in, I’m sick of people not having ownership, I’m sick of people not having. It took someone to have the vision and the heart to hear someone cry. To see that this need for people to have ownership… Thank you.”
In Habitat tradition, following comments and a blessing for the build, attendees signed their well-wishes on the boards making up the home’s walls – ensuring that Tamara is surrounded by love in her new home.
About Habitat Greensboro
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro works toward our vision of a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to live.
Habitat Greensboro homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
Since 1987, Habitat Greensboro has served more than 520 families in Greensboro. In addition to the homeowners served locally, Habitat Greensboro provides funding to its affiliates in Honduras and Kenya, where the organization has helped build nearly 500 homes.
Visit our website at HabitatGreensboro.orgfor the latest news and updates.
