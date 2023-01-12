GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association installed its 2023 new board of directors at its annual January Installation meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10th.
Sofia Crisp with Housing Consultant Groups has been installed as GRRA’s 2023 President. She is preceded by Hilburn Michel with Tyler Redhead & McAlister Real Estate and will be succeeded next year by Marvette Artis with Wilkinson Triad Realty.
Mrs. Crisp was sworn in by Allen Tate Oak Ridge REALTOR® Becky Mills. Greensboro City Manager
Taiwo Jaiyeoba installed the Board of Directors.
The following GRRA members were sworn in to their positions of service:
● Marvette Artis (Wilkinson Triad Realty): President-Elect
● Hilburn Michel (Tyler Redhead & McAlister Real Estate): Immediate Past President
● Mary Beth Powell (RE/MAX Realty Consultants): Treasurer
● Stephanie Mabe (Allen Tate Summerfield): Assistant Treasurer
● Jimmy Dowell Jr. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little): 2023 Board of Directors
● Jerry Holland Jr. (Holland & Associates Realty): 2023 Board of Directors
● Robert Lewis (NAI Piedmont Triad Commercial): 2023 Board of Directors
● Sheila Magee (Allen Tate Greensboro): 2023 Board of Directors
● Rich Manzi (NextHome Triad Realty): 2023 Board of Directors
● Katlin Mateer (Keller Williams One): 2023 Board of Directors
● Hillary Meredith (Berkshire Hathaway Home Services): 2023 Board of Directors
● Maxine Nelson (Keller Williams One): 2023 Board of Directors
● John Newman (Allen Tate Greensboro): 2023 Board of Directors
● Scott Thompson (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little): 2023 Board of Directors
The following outgoing board members were presented with plaques for their terms of service:
● Hilburn Michel (Tyler Redhead & McAlister Real Estate): Immediate Past President, 2022
● Michael Carter (Keller Williams One): Treasurer, 2022
● Mary Beth Powell (RE/MAX Realty Consultants): Assistant Treasurer, 2022
● Marvette Artis (Wilkinson Triad Realty): Director, 2022
● Kristofer Cayton (A New Dawn Realty): Director, 2022
● Jimmy Dowell Jr. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little): Director, 2022
● Robert Lewis (NAI Piedmont Triad Commercial): Director, 2022
● Stephanie Mabe (Allen Tate Summerfield): Director, 2022
● Rich Manzi (NextHome Triad Realty): Director, 2022
● Kaitlin Mateer (Keller Williams One): Director, 2022
● John Newman (Allen Tate Greensboro): Director, 2022
● Melinda Pope (Kyland Realty LLC): Director, 2022
● Brian Shackelford (Shackelford Realty LLC): Director, 2022
● Scott Thompson (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little): Director, 2022
###
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
