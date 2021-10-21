Greensboro named a top hot spot to buy a vacation home in the South
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro, N.C. has been named one of the top 5 spots in the South to buy a vacation home.
The Gate City took the no. 4 spot among Southern hot spots, according to a study recently published by REALTOR® magazine.
Hippo, a homeowners insurance firm, analyzed median home costs, average home insurance premiums, property value gains, crime rates, and more to identify the second-home markets with the best investment potential.
A median home price of $195,842 put Greensboro in the fourth place spot.
Heather Dodson, 2021 President of the Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, said whether you’re a first time homebuyer or looking for a vacation home Greensboro would be a great spot.
“Greensboro is a great place to live, we have a lot to offer,” Dodson said. “The housing prices are affordable, we’re close to the mountains, close to the beach, close to bigger cities and there’s lots of activities to do.”
Winston-Salem took the no. 3 on the list for best spot in the South for a vacation home. The median home price there was $184,934. El Paso, Texas, with a median home price of $165,671 took the no. 1 spot, followed by Laredo, Texas, with a median home price of $162,959.
Read REALTOR® Magazine’s full story here: https://magazine.realtor/daily-news/2021/10/11/every-us-region-s-top-5-spots-for-vacation-homes
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
