Garman Homes expands to the Triad with Montrose Village at Grandover Resorts grand opening celebration
The Cary, North Carolina-based homebuilder unveils its new Greensboro community model home as part of the famed Grandover Resort with homes priced from the high $200s
GREENSBORO, N.C. (August 23, 2022) – Garman Homes, a North Carolina homebuilder specializing in the design and construction of communities, collections and quick move-in homes, today announced the grand opening of its Montrose Village at Grandover in Greensboro, North Carolina. To celebrate the latest community from Garman Homes, and its first residential development in the Triad, the Greensboro community is invited to tour the model home during its grand opening event on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A private ribbon cutting ceremony is taking place on August 25 where Koury Corporation President Richard Vanore will offer remarks alongside Garman Homes Triad Market Leader Cosmo Muti and Regional President Rebecca McAdoo.
Perched along the tees of the beautiful Grandover Resort grounds, the Montrose Village community allows residents to enjoy the perks of two championship golf courses, multiple sports courts, a swimming pool and convenient highway access. Its location inside the Guilford County School District provides easy access to multiple schools, supermarkets, eateries, shopping centers, parks and some of Greensboro’s top-notch entertainment venues.
With homes priced from the high $200s, Montrose Village offers eight strategically designed home plans ranging in size from 900-2,500+ square feet. Designed with privacy and elegance in mind, the homes offer spacious rooms, walk-in closets, high ceilings and open backyards. The modern development community offers a variety of floorplans, each featuring either two or two and a half bathrooms and two to three bedrooms.
The Garman Homes team takes pride in elevating the home buying experience. The homebuilder provides customers with an estimated closing date at the time of contract and a guaranteed closing date at the start of installation. Its warranty team works closely with a select group of trade partners to monitor and inspect the building process at the 45-day and 11-month mark and provides education to homeowners on how to maintain their new homes for optimal performance.
The Montrose Village at Grandover by Garman Homes model home is located at 4001 Leven Drive in Greensboro. To learn more about Garman Homes communities or to schedule a tour, call (800) 560-1160 or visit https://www.garmanhomes.com.
About Garman Homes
Founded by Jim Garman and Alaina Money-Garman in 2007, Garman Homes is a privately held residential homebuilding company headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. Each home is joyfully built with quality, affordability and the homeowner in mind. A broad collection of chic, customizable floorplans are featured in the brand's two primary collections, Fresh Paint by Garman Homes and Nonfiction by Garman Homes. Prospective homeowners can select move-in ready homes or opt to customize a new construction build in communities throughout the Triangle and Triad areas of N.C. With a focus on strategic growth, the company achieved consecutive placement on the Builder 200 list in 2019 and 2020 based upon leading sales and growth margins. Driven by four key principles and the desire to inspire thriving communities, Garman Homes elevates the homebuilding experience while giving back to local causes and charities through a portion of each sale. To learn more about Garman Homes communities, visit https://www.garmanhomes.com and follow via Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
