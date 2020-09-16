Like many celebrities, Friends actor Matthew Perry has been in lockdown in his Malibu home, while downsizing his real estate holdings on the West Coast. As Matthew recently put his Malibu home on the market after purchasing a $6 million home in Pacific Palisades, his most opulent holding is his glamorous 40th-floor penthouse in the Century Tower which has recently had an impressive price drop. Purchased by Perry in 2017, it was originally listed last year at $35 million. It has now been relisted at $27 million.
Perry’s entire 40th floor at the Century measures in at 9,318 square feet with ceiling-to-floor views over Los Angeles - visually stunning in daylight and sparkling with lights at night. It includes enormous rooms - a living room with two fireplaces and a huge master suite with multiple living areas. Overall, there are four bedrooms and eight baths, game room and home theater. The chef’s kitchen has island seating as well as a table for casual dining and a separate dining room with glass walls highlighting the views. Four terraces are perfect for entertaining and dining.
Designed by Robert A. M. Stern Architects in 2009, Century attracted Paula Abdul, Elizabeth Berkley, Rihanna and Candy Spelling, widow of filmmaker Aaron Spelling, who bought the top two floors. The building rises above four acres of lush private gardens with a long list of amenities including a 75-foot-long swimming pool, screening room, yoga and Pilates studios and a wine-storage facility.
Best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the mega-hit-sitcom Friends, where he made $1 million per episode, Perry has continued to act in television, film and on stage. One of his projects included a two-part miniseries starring as Ted Kennedy in a production of The Kennedys: After Camelot. Matthew has appeared in major films including The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again as well as co-developing and starring in the CBS sitcom The Odd Couple. In addition to his acting talent, Perry has proven himself in the field of real estate, where for more than ten years, he has been choosing, restyling and selling some of the most beautiful homes in the Los Angeles area. An active philanthropist, Perry opened a sober living home for addicts to help their transition from rehab back to real life, called Perry House, in Malibu.
Now listed at $27 million, the listing agents for Matthew’s LA penthouse are Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Compass, Los Angeles.
Photo credit: Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth, courtesy of Compass
Source: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
