Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.