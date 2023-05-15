Exotic Bahamas Island Lists for $100 Million
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl introduced the world to Johnny Depp’s eccentric Pirate Jack Sparrow, garnered more than $650 million at the Box Office, and spawned four sequels with a fifth in development with producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Though the movie’s main sets were built in Los Angeles, the sweeping vistas of its fantasy pirate world were filmed in the real life Caribbean, including at a stunning private island in the Bahamas known as Little Pipe Cay. The iconic James Bond franchise also featured the island, which made an appearance in the movie Casino Royale, while Sean Connery’s Thunderball filmed at a neighboring cay. The 40-acre private paradise has hit the market for $100 million.
Little Pipe Cay’s fine-white-sand beaches complement sparkling waters which the locals refer to as “Bombay-Sapphire Blue.” Exotic plants and animals, including dolphins and sea turtles, call the tropical landscape home. A luxury getaway perfect for a celebrity or high-roller, the island features a helipad, a seaplane dock, and a deep-water dock able to accommodate superyachts. A 5,300-square-foot main residence, four guest cottages, and accommodation quarters for staff offer over 22,000 square feet of interior space including eleven bedrooms and twelve bathrooms. Peaked roofs, high-beam ceilings, hardwood floors, and lots of glass offer a classic style that takes advantage of the location’s spectacular views and beautiful weather.
Though much of the island has been left in a natural state ideal for attracting local birds and wildlife, tasteful gardens and an Olympic-sized infinity pool offer an alternative landscape for relaxing and taking in the tropical scenery. Jet skis and kayaks are included with the property, which is currently operated as a rental resort with rental prices between $75,000 and $95,000 per night. The sale includes the right to further develop the island, which has potential as either a private vacation destination or an investment property.
Located 70 miles from Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, the island is part of the archipelago known as the Exumas. An incredible destination for snorkeling and scuba-diving with extensive off-shore coral reefs, the chain of 365 islands are mostly uninhabited with only 1,500 full-time residents in the capital of George Town. Originally settled in 1783 by loyalists fleeing the American Revolutionary War, the city is named for King George III. The island chain provided hideouts for pirates until the 18th century and was said to be a favorite of the notorious Captain Kidd.
Today, some of the islands are protected as part of the Bahamas National Trust park system, some are used for tourism, while others are privately owned. The pandemic brought renewed interest in private islands among the world’s elite, with David Copperfield, Tyler Perry and Johnny Depp just a few of the notable owners of Little Pipe Cay’s neighboring islands.
This listing is held by Engel & Völkers Bahamas. Photos Courtesy Engel & Völkers Bahamas.
