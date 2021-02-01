GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2021) – The City’s Planning Department is seeking proposals for the sale and development of about 1.6 acres of land in the 300-400 block of Summit Avenue. The land, located inside the interchange from Summit Avenue to Murrow Boulevard, is considered a “gateway” into downtown and the Dunleath neighborhood. The site is also near Downtown Greenway’s Murrow Boulevard section, now under construction.
Interested developers should review the below Request for Proposals (RFP) for information on submitting a proposal as well as zoning, available utilities, and desired site characteristics. Proposals must be submitted by 3 pm Thursday, March 25, for consideration by City Council. Submission requirements are on pages 5-6 of the RFP.
The appraised value of the property, which served as a public right-of-way, is $440,000.
Questions about the RFP? Email Planning Department’s Jeff Sovich, senior planner.
