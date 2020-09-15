One of the celebrity world’s most dynamic home decorators and flippers, Cher has bought, designed, improved and sold magnificent homes from Hawaii to California, New York and Florida.
Over the years her tasteful decor, with a touch of the exotic, has made decorating magazine covers in the finest architectural publications worldwide. One of her best homes was on exclusive La Gorce Island in Miami Beach, a home with the Cher signature still very much intact. A classic example of Cher’s fondness for Moorish architectural additions, the Biscayne Bay estate has recently come on the market at $22 million.
In 1993, Cher bought and then, according to Architectural Digest, turned the home into a grand villa that reflected her evolving taste. It was the beginning of her penchant for Venetian and Moorish design, unlike the minimalist clean lines and white furniture of her previous homes. This home she filled with religious art, rich-deep-hued fabrics, carved wood, and decorative “clutter,” as she called it. When she sold the house in 1996, she took the furnishings from this and some of her other homes and started a mail order catalog named Sanctuary. Though now clean-lined, bright, white and clutter free, the Moorish arches and a fireplace with Moorish accents are shown off perfectly, adding a welcome uniqueness to the tropical environment.
Large and impressive with 11,460 square feet of interior, the three-story Mediterranean-styled home has six bedrooms and eight baths and a two-story living room, gourmet kitchen, office, media room, bar, gym, game room and air conditioned garage. There is a 300-square-foot, walk-in custom closet and a dock that can accommodate a 150’ yacht. Outside, are views of the bay, the heated lap pool, spa and cabana with full bath. The bay and city lights are viewed through a stand of perfectly spaced palms and there is a seating area by the dock.
Cher’s former exclusive La Gorce Island estate in Miami Beach, still retaining her design signature, is currently on the market. Priced at $22 million, the listing agent is Lourdes Alatriste of Engel & Volkers, Miami, Coconut Grove.
Photo Credit: Engel & Volkers
YouTube Credit: Sean Evans, @evvo1991 backtothemovies.com/
Source: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
