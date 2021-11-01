California’s Most Expensive Home!
California boasts one of the United States’ most expensive real estate markets, led by the city of San Francisco with the nation’s highest median home price of $1.5 million. San Jose, Oakland, and Los Angeles also rank in the top ten by the same measure. California’s current priciest home, however, isn’t in one of those urban centers. Currently owned by hedge-fund manager and Julliard school-chairman Bruce Kovner, the cliffside estate known as “Sanctuary at Loon Point” overlooks the central California coast from the beach town of Carpinteria. If the property gets its $160 million asking price, it will be the second most expensive home ever sold in the state, behind only Jeff Bezos’ purchase of the Warner Estate for $165 million, and the third most expensive in the nation, topped by the $238 million sale of a massive Manhattan apartment overlooking Central Park.
The property’s 2,129 feet of coastline bluff and 22 acres of lush landscaping is divided into five parcels featuring two distinct estates, Ocean View and Bellevue, connected by a private, gated road. The homes have been carefully positioned to take advantage of the natural contours of the landscape and maximize the ocean views. Both homes feature stunning Mediterranean-style mansions crafted from the finest materials from around the world. Terra-cotta tile roofs, high ceilings with exposed natural beams, hardwood floors, stone archways and marble accents impart an atmosphere of rustic grandeur. Open floor plans and floor-to-ceiling windows take advantage of the natural light. Huge kitchens, grand libraries, fireplaces with intricate mantles, oversized pools, beautifully designed courtyards with marble statues, lovely rose gardens, and ocean-view terraces with palmtrees provide space for entertaining guests or enjoying the private serenity afforded by the home’s unique location. Between the two residences, the property offers ten bedrooms, twenty one bathrooms and 14,189 square feet of interior space.
A large natural pond on the grounds attracts ducks, herons and other local fauna. The scenic Barranca Path winds down the cliff to the beach below, where coastal birds can be observed. Located on the migration route of the California Grey Whale and home to both sea lions and harbor seals, the property’s combination of beach and bluff offers a unique opportunity for wildlife lovers. The area is well known for its spectacular sunsets.
Carpinteria, located in southeastern Santa Barbara County and about eighty miles from Los Angeles, calls itself the “world’s safest beach.” In addition to calm waves and sandy shores, the idyllic community is home to the world’s largest Torrey pine tree, the University of California’s Carpinteria Salt Marsh Reserve, the Carpinteria Seal Sanctuary, and the Santa Barbara Polo Club. Beautiful and secluded, the small city has long been a draw for Hollywood types looking to escape from the stress of LA’s busy metropolis. Celebrities with beach homes in the area include George Lucas, Kevin Costner, Ellen Degeneres, Robert Zemeckis, and Ashton Kutcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.