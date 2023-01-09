America’s Most Expensive Ski Home: Aspen Home Lists for $100 Million
Now best known as an elite ski destination, the town of Aspen has a rich and colorful history. Founded as a mining camp during the Colorado Silver Boom of the 1880s, it was reborn as a resort town in the 1950s. Gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson was a longtime resident, though his bid to become sheriff under the “Freak Power” banner was unsuccessful. John Denver wrote two songs about the town, “Aspenglow” and “Starwood in Aspen,” and spent much of his life in the region. These artists and others popularized Aspen with the youth counterculture of the 1970s, while today it attracts some of the world’s biggest movie, pop and social media stars, including Mariah Carey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Elton John, Katy Perry, and the Kardashian/Jenner clan. Owing to limited space and ski slopes rated among the best in the world, Aspen real estate commands a premium. With a median home price of $9.5 million, it is the most expensive ski resort in the world and among the most expensive real estate markets overall.
If it gets its $100 million asking price, an iconic ten-bedroom mansion at the top of Little Nell Ski Run on Aspen Mountain will set the record for the most expensive home ever sold in the coveted locality, smashing the previous record of $72.5 million. One of only five homes on the mountain itself, the estate is a snowbird’s dream with true ski-in/ski-out access. The 14,000-square-foot residence sits on a massive 1.4-acre lot filled with aspen trees and is only a few hundred yards from the Aspen Mountain Gondola. Built in 1979 and remodeled in 2015, the three-story home features a dark wood and stonework exterior with extensive outdoor decks to catch the gorgeous views. Built into the side of the scenic mountain, the home’s entry is connected to the rest of the house via an elevated bridge.
A spacious floor-plan, big windows, and multiple skylights, including a striking stained glass ceiling in the great room, provide open, light-filled interior spaces. Creamy walls and dark hardwoods provide sleek, contemporary aesthetics. The grand, two-story foyer features gold accents and a magnificent chandelier. A real wood-burning fireplace enhances the living room. The ski room features lockers for everyone’s gear, while a game room allows for some alternative options for entertainment. With two kitchens, a gym, an office, a formal dining room, and a bar, the mansion provides everything even the most discerning A-lister needs for the perfect Alpine getaway. Offered fully furnished, the estate comes complete with high-end pieces and contemporary art works.
In addition to the unrivaled slopes, Aspen offers the upscale shops, boutiques and restaurants of South Mill Street, Colorado’s answer to Rodeo Drive. During the summer, the Aspen Music Festival and School puts on hundreds of classical music events including operas, concerts and master classes that attract over 70,000 spectators, while the White River National Forest provides endless opportunities for outdoor recreation.
The listing is held by Steven Shane of Compass. Photos by Shawn O'Connor.
Source: shaneaspen.com
