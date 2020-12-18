With a list price large enough to make a billionaire’s eyes water, currently listed at $160 million, America’s most expensive home, Villa Firenze, will be going to auction on January 26th with no reserve and no minimum bid. Insulated on 10 acres in Beverly Park, the most exclusive part of Beverly Hills, it claims two firsts: the most expensive home in the country and the most expensive ever to go to auction. Will it sell? Will there be an exceptional deal made?
Naturally the most expensive home would be located in L.A.’s most expensive neighborhood. Not only is Beverly Park guard-gated at the north and south entrances, there are gates within the community as well as gates to each residence - some with private guards. Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Mark Wahlberg and more red-carpet regulars and business moguls call Beverly Park home.
With land scarce in most wealthy L.A. neighborhoods, that isn’t the case in Beverly Park. Lot sizes come in acres rather than square feet and the most expensive home is sprawled across 10 acres. Encompassing 28,660 square feet, Villa Firenze houses 13 bedrooms, 17 full baths and eight half baths. Outstanding features include huge windows - some two-story, large Old World-style fireplaces and surrounds, coffered ceilings and wide-arched walk-throughs. The exquisitely landscaped motor court is surrounded by exotic 40-foot Canary Island palm trees, a central landscaped fountain, and has parking for up to 30 cars. Opening to a grand foyer, the area beyond contains 20,000 square feet of formal entertaining space. The grounds contain a two-story guest house, huge pool pavilion with pool house, and a tennis court. There is a jogging/walking trail around the perimeter of the property. Grassy lawns, water features, rose gardens and other gardens and multiple verandas for outdoor entertaining assure activities for everyone.
America’s most expensive mansion, currently listed at $160 million, will be auctioned by Concierge Auctions in cooperation with agents Jeff Hyland and Rick Hilton of Hilton & Hyland, Beverly Hills on January 26th with no reserve and no minimum bid.
Photo credit: Hilton & Hyland
Source: www.conciergeauctions.com
