Have you recently moved into a new home? Maybe you are still counting down the days until you move in so you’re already making lots of plans. Part of the fun and excitement when moving into a new home is the fact that you get to start with a blank slate and decorate, design, and lay out the rooms exactly how you like. And while the overall look and feel of the home is important, there are also some practical items that should be considered essential.
Here we’ll take a look at 5 things you need for your new home that will help make it feel comfortable, stylish, welcoming, and functional.
Ample Storage Solutions
The last thing you want to do is move into a new home and then deal with clutter in each and every room. So, what’s the solution? The solution is to have ample storage solutions throughout the entire home. But here’s where you can get creative, as you don’t have to resort to the standard storage options. You can choose pieces that blend with the décor, are multi-functional, and unique.
The best way to pick out the right storage solutions is to give thought as to how much space you have available, what items you need to store, if you want them out of sight, and how accessible the items need to be once stored.
A Brand New Mattress
If you’re going to the trouble of decorating your bedroom and putting the effort into making it comfortable and cozy, then a new mattress is an absolute must. This will help ensure you get a fabulous night’s sleep in your new home. But which mattress should you pick when there is such a massive variety available?
As mentioned in this Newsweek post, hybrid mattresses tend to be a very popular option, and for good reason. A hybrid mattress is one that combines memory foam or latex with a traditional coil core support that people are used to - like an innerspring mattress. What this means is that you're getting the best of both worlds.
Hybrid mattresses are known for being cool, which is ideal for those who are always hot while sleeping. They also feature responsive support, have a long lifespan, and are excellent in terms of support and pressure relief.
Window Treatments
Window treatments are another item you'll want to get for your new home. While it's nice to allow the natural light to come into the house, there's no doubt that you also want privacy and the ability to block out the light sometimes.
Ideally, your window treatments will have a cohesive look throughout the house, but with that said, each room will have its own needs. For example, the window treatments in your bedroom will be different than what you need in a home theater room.
When buying window treatments, the rule to remember is to measure twice to ensure you’re purchasing the right sized items.
New Furniture
New furniture may or may not be a necessity depending on what you already have, and how much space you have in the home. Sometimes, homeowners will be downsizing, which means you actually have to get rid of existing pieces, whereas other times you will be filling a bigger space. However, new furniture helps to freshen up the space, creates a new look, and adds additional seating and function.
A Fresh Coat of Paint
Moving into a new home will require a bit of work, even if it’s a newly constructed home, as the paint colors aren’t always going to jive with your personal tastes and décor. A fresh coat of paint throughout all the rooms in the house is probably going to be high on the list of needs, and luckily it is a project you can do yourself. It’s also relatively cost-effective if you purchase the paint and do the work yourself.
So, as you prepare to move into your new home, it’s only natural to start making a list of all the things you need to purchase and do to make it feel like your space. These items will help to make the house stylish and comfortable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.