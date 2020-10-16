The High Point Regional Association of REALTORS® is partnering with NC REALTORS® and the Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association to support the Quarter Cent Sales Tax on the ballot this fall. In conjunction with the school bond, the sales tax will go a long way toward rebuilding Guilford County Schools. NC REALTORS® will be spending $50,000 on a campaign to educate voters about the Quarter Cent Sales Tax.
HIGH POINT, NC – The members of the High Point Regional Association of REALTORS® (HPRAR) support the Quarter Cent Sales Tax on the November ballot in Guilford County. The sales tax will raise over $19 million in annual revenue to help pay for the $300 million school bond.
HPRAR believes both the bond and the sales tax must pass to start improving Guilford County Schools to meet the needs highlighted in the Facilities Master Plan.
Guilford County Schools need major updates. The Guilford County Schools Facilities Master Plan projects over $1.6 billion to make our schools safe, modern, and with adequate technology. REALTORS® understand the importance of good schools for a thriving community and will advocate for policy measures that seek to improve them.
The tax is an increase of a quarter of one cent, a minimal cost for necessary improvements. Without the sales tax, Guilford County will be forced to find another revenue source, which could include raising property taxes or other counties fees.
The High Point Regional Association of REALTORS® asks that you vote for both the Quarter Cent Sales Tax and the School Bond to start modernizing Guilford County Schools for the betterment of our children and the future of our county.
The High Point Regional Association of REALTORS®, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
