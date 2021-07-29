Did you know that over 15 million households in the US source their drinking water from a private well? That’s a large chunk of the population living off-grid when it comes to their tap supply.
The rest of the nation relies on public water infrastructure, which contains over 150,000 systems that vary widely across the country, from huge municipal water operations to small local treatment works.
Here’s a look at some of the main differences between tap water that comes from a public system versus a private well.
Government regulation doesn’t apply to private wells
The federal EPA has regulated public water across the United States since the early 1970s when the Safe Drinking Water Act was introduced as a way of cutting down on freewheeling population from industrial sites and urban centers.
Originally conceived with a view to eradicating drinking water contamination, the act may not have achieved its high ideals, but it has had a significant positive effect on the quality of H2O pouring from the average American’s faucet.
The EPA checks public water for a large number of common polluting substances, from coliform bacteria to organic chemicals and heavy metals. Each substance has a law allowing maximum levels of contamination, beyond which treatment works are required to notify consumers, pay fines, and even issue boil water notices.
Private well owners, on the other hand, are pretty much on their own when it comes to testing the quality of well water. While there may be local services that provide support with water issues, the federal government has no say in keeping wells in drinkable condition (unless they connect to a considerable number of properties).
That’s why it’s absolutely essential for owners of private wells to filter their water supply using a whole-house well water filter. These devices usually contain multiple filtration stages to screen out all those EPA-identified nasties.
Many public water sources are not a treated as you might think
All well water is drawn from underground sources known as groundwater. Some public water is also sourced this way, but the majority is collected from the surface (reservoirs, lakes, and rivers).
In fact, it’s estimated that just under 70% of the entire US population gets their water from a system that’s served by surface water. Because reservoirs and lakes are open to the elements, their quality tends to be more variable and volatile than groundwater aquifers. Elements of the local environment can cause pollution which then disrupts the aquatic ecosystem contained in a surface water location. It’s for this reason that surface water quality can be highly variable depending on its location.
In some areas with very high-quality surface water, public systems perform minimal treatment on the supply, even though they may serve millions of people. Boston, New York City, and San Francisco all source the vast majority of their water from close to the source of the watershed, which means that they only need to perform basic disinfection to render it safe to drink.
At the same time, the variability of surface water means that some areas are forced to deal with significant daily pollution. When water is drawn from further down the river, it can become contaminated with bacteria, sediment, and chemicals.
For example, cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas get most of their from reservoirs and lakes along the Colorado River, which has been affected by drought for decades, and needs intensive filtration and planning measures to ensure a consistent supply.
Well water pros and cons
Pros
The independence that comes with a private well shouldn’t be undervalued.
You get to own your water supply and decide how best to treat it. When there are issues with the local surface water, you don’t have to worry. Floods and droughts will have a much smaller effect on you, and deep groundwater is generally protected from widespread bacterial contamination.
No water bills!
This one is a little bit of a cheat, as wells do cost a considerable amount of money to maintain and filter. If you have a well, you’re also more likely to have a septic tank, which requires costly maintenance. However, a lack of monthly bills will put a smile on most peoples’ faces, and you may begin to make savings over the long term.
Well water is often better water
Shallower wells, and those drilled in iron-rich areas, can definitely have their own issues with water taste and smell. However, those that tap into deep aquifers often produce fresh, mineral-rich H2O that far exceeds the water produced by public systems.
Groundwater undergoes many years of natural filtration before being pumped out of wells, which means it’s usually cleaner and has picked up healthy nutrients like magnesium and potassium along the way.
Cons
You’re 100% responsible for your water supply.
Going off-grid gives you increased control over your water, but also increased responsibility. If you live in an area with shallow groundwater and lots of potential contamination sources, then this responsibility can become a costly headache. Owning a well also requires you to become knowledgeable about water filtration and the details of your local environment.
Many wells are no longer truly fit for purpose.
As rural areas experience increases in population density and industrial operations, older, shallower wells may become more contaminated with water runoff. This can be a particular issue in places where the farming sector has seen a lot of growth. According to the USGS, more than 20% of wells exceed the generally agreed safe levels for nitrate concentration—a common ingredient in fertilizers.
Public water pros and cons
Pros
You don’t need to filter as extensively.
Almost all public water in the US can be safely consumed without any extra filtration by homeowners. This cuts out the time, cost, and worry of home-filtering caused by private wells. At the same time, many people still choose to filter public water to remove unwanted tastes and smells, which may be leftover by plant matter or disinfectant chemicals.
You don’t need to worry about contamination events (as much)
Public water contamination absolutely does happen, as the recent events in Flint Michigan, and other water crises, have shown. Generally speaking, however, these sorts of situations are rare, and potential drinking water issues are usually caught by public systems well in advance of them reaching a person’s faucet.
Cons
Water quality is location-dependent
If you happen to live in an area with bad tap water, there’s not much you can do to improve its quality without employing the same filtration devices used by well water households. This means paying both a water bill and the costs of home filtration. The protection of watersheds and reservoirs is a huge undertaking that’s way beyond the scope of individuals (or even entire communities) without government help.
Surface water is under threat
As public water sources come under strain from overuse, pollution, flooding, and drought, their quality and reliability are beginning to fade. In fact, reliable sources of clean surface water are hard to find in many southwestern states, causing treatment works to employ increasingly intensive processing and water re-use measures.
