PTI Holds Campus-Wide Job Fair 

Piedmont Triad – Piedmont Triad Airport Authority will host a job fair on Wednesday, September 20th from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event will be in the terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway on the departure/upper level near American Airlines. 

There will be a variety of jobs available. Guests will be able to connect with companies located around the airport campus. Interviews may be conducted on the spot. Guests will be able to interact with companies located throughout the airport campus at one convenient location. 

Companies in attendance: 

Archangels Transit Incorporated 

The Budd Group 

FedEx 

GAT 

HAECO Americas 

HMS Host Restaurant/Bar Services 

Honda Jet 

Samaritan’s Purse 

Paradies Lagardere Travel Retail 

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority 

PrimeFlight 

TechicAir Aircraft Maintenance 

Transportation Security Administration 

If you have questions please call 336-665-5600 or go to https://flyfrompti.com/job-fair/

The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport located off of Bryan Boulevard is the center of North Carolina Aerospace. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.