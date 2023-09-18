PTI Holds Campus-Wide Job Fair
Piedmont Triad – Piedmont Triad Airport Authority will host a job fair on Wednesday, September 20th from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event will be in the terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway on the departure/upper level near American Airlines.
There will be a variety of jobs available. Guests will be able to connect with companies located around the airport campus. Interviews may be conducted on the spot. Guests will be able to interact with companies located throughout the airport campus at one convenient location.
Companies in attendance:
Archangels Transit Incorporated
The Budd Group
FedEx
GAT
HAECO Americas
HMS Host Restaurant/Bar Services
Honda Jet
Samaritan’s Purse
Paradies Lagardere Travel Retail
Piedmont Triad Airport Authority
PrimeFlight
TechicAir Aircraft Maintenance
Transportation Security Administration
If you have questions please call 336-665-5600 or go to https://flyfrompti.com/job-fair/.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport located off of Bryan Boulevard is the center of North Carolina Aerospace.
