The sudden shift from the office building to the home office caught both employers and employees off guard. It’s not difficult to see why, given the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a massive upheaval in so many countries around the world. In an effort to remain operational, many companies have chosen to shift their operations to a work-from-home setup.
With these new conditions come new problems to solve. Working from home has its own set of benefits, but there’s a good reason why companies have offices and a headquarters for their operations. Not only are offices conducive for productivity, but they also provide the best security measures that the company can afford.
These are things that each employee needs to establish in their own homes. The trouble here is that without a proper guide, there’s bound to be a variance between how these key issues are addressed at home.
The Home Office
A proper work environment should always be top priority for anyone working from home. There are many distractions within the confines of our own homes, and as much as we’d like to rely on personal discipline, this varies between people. A home office needs to be comfortable and secure.
While most workers are able to create such an environment at home, there are others who don’t have the resources to do so, which is what makes coworking spaces such as Novel Coworking Houston a great alternative for your team members who don’t have a proper home office.
Coordination and Predictability
It’s important to be able to organize your time as a team in order to get work finished efficiently. It’s tempting to work at your own pace and at your own time, but this significantly hinders your productivity. Set a time for working and do nothing but work during that period. You need to establish a routine to put order into things.
Communication and Collaboration
Team communication is especially important when you’re working on a project together. Programs like Skype and Google Hangouts are great options for keeping in touch with your team, while content management programs will help frame the tasks you have ahead of you. These tools help you and your team determine where you are in terms of progress and how much more work you have to do before you’re able to complete the project.
Avoiding Burnout
Another important facet of working from home is pacing. Unlike in an office, there are set break periods to ensure optimal efficiency. While you don’t necessarily have to adhere to a similar schedule at home, it’s important to take the right amount of breaks. Short frequent breaks during your work period will do wonders at preventing burnout.
New changes in the workplace come with new problems to solve. The shift from office work to online work is a prime example of this. Seeing as we’re unsure as to how much longer the COVID-19 pandemic is going to last, it’s wise to create contingencies like this, especially when we consider the possibility that this might not be the only time we’ll have to take similar measures.
