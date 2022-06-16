HIGH POINT, NC – On Wed., June 15, 2022, members of the High Point Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation at 931 Forrest St. after receiving a Crime Stoppers complaint of a felon in possession of a firearm at this location. Probable cause was established to apply for and execute a search warrant on the residence. As a result of the search, 7 firearms (1 with an obliterated serial number), ammunition, marijuana, prescription medicine, and drug paraphernalia were seized as evidence.
Christopher T. Howard; W/M 53 of High Point was arrested and charged with 7 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of Controlled Substances identified as Schedules II, III, and VI, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Howard was placed in the custody of the Guilford County (High Point) Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.
The Crime Stoppers of High Point launched the ‘Firearm by Felon’ program to target felons carrying illegal firearms in our community. The program urges community members to contact Crime Stoppers with information related to the identity and whereabouts of a felon in possession of a firearm. If an arrest is made for that charge, the person who reported the information will be eligible for a $500 reward. Additionally, anyone in the community who forwards information leading to the arrest of a person illegally carrying a firearm may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips are always anonymous.
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number(s): 2022-16784
Press Release prepared by: Captain Curtis Cheeks III
