Assault with a Deadly Weapon at 2706 Edenridge Dr.
On 7/23/2020, at approximately 1936 hours, officers responded to 2706 Edenridge Dr. in High Point in reference to a domestic disturbance between intimate partners.
Upon arrival, it was quickly determined that an assault with a deadly weapon had occurred (stabbing).
Once on scene, officers made contact with a female who was holding a butcher knife with a male standing near her suffering from several stab wounds. During the investigation it was determined that both subjects had gotten into a physical fight while in the residence which led to the stabbing. The female suspect, Trinitie Bias (b/f 19) of High Point,was arrested for the stabbing on scene.
The male, Sayquan Pulley (b/m 25) of Greensboro,was transported to Wake Forest Baptist for treatment. Mr. Pulley is in stable condition at this time with non lifethreatening injuries.
Trinitie Bias is being charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill and will be placed in the High Point Jail under a No bond/Domestic Hold. Further charges could be filed at the conclusion of the investigation.
