Pieology Celebrates Memorial Day with Special Pizza Deal
Pieology has a special offer this Memorial Day weekend to help pizza lovers honor fallen military heroes and celebrate the start of summer fun. On Memorial Day Weekend, May 28-30, participating Pieology locations will cut $5 off of any $25 order, both in-store and online, for guests who use the promo code MEMORIALDAY.
Along with offering great pizzas focused on high-quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time.
Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable, creative experience that is tailored to each ndividual. Pieology’s mission is to serve individuality by providing all the right ingredients for all the ways a guest can express their true authentic self. Along with offering great pizzas focused on high quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pizza at a time. You can now enjoy high-quality custom pizza at home with Pieology delivery, curbside, pickup and takeout, available at participating locations.
