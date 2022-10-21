Piedmont Environmental Alliance Publishes Candidate Survey on Environmental Issues
The 2022 General Election Candidate Survey highlights local candidates’ stances on key environmental policies and practices.
WINSTON-SALEM —Oct. 21, 2022 — Ahead of the 2022 General Election, Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) has published its nonpartisan candidate survey to inform local communities of candidates’ plans and priorities for a more sustainable Piedmont Triad.
The 2022 Candidate Survey on Environmental Issues was distributed to all candidates on the ballot in Forsyth County running for Board of Education, County Commissioner, NC State House of Representatives, and NC State Senate. The survey provides a snapshot of where candidates stand on vital issues related to sustainability, including transportation, food systems, energy, climate change, and environmental justice.
The climate crisis and related issues of environmental sustainability are not just global and national issues. Local policy is a major and important lever for change, with big implications for all residents and the planet, and these candidate responses help inform voters looking to support a just and more resilient environment.
“PEA’s nonpartisan survey educates voters and provides an opportunity to hold our leaders accountable for their priorities, platforms, and practices,” said Jamie Maier, Executive Director of PEA. “We want to empower local elected officials and citizens to understand that local policy matters. Together, we can have a real impact when it comes to reducing our local environmental footprint and enacting policies that protect our environment.”
The Survey is available to community members now at https://www.peanc.org/survey. PEA encourages voters to make a plan to vote in the 2022 General Election using their “Make a Plan to #VoteForThePlanet” tool, which provides resources for finding polling locations and early voting sites, registering to vote, and more. https://www.peanc.org/vote
###
Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) educates and empowers, builds community, and inspires action to create a more just, resilient, and environmentally sustainable community. Based in Winston-Salem, NC, we focus on environmental education, community events, and local advocacy to elevate environmental issues. PEA engages over 8,000 people annually at the Piedmont Earth Day Fair, brings educational programming to more than 3,500 students in 150+ Title I classrooms, and leads local environmental action.
