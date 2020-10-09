The 2020 General Election Candidate Survey on Environmental Issues asks local candidates to voice their stance on key environmental policies and practices.
WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – Local non-profit Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) and the Wake Forest Office of Sustainability teamed up this fall to produce a non-partisan Environmental Issues Survey (link) ahead of the 2020 General Election. The survey was developed to inform local communities of down-ballot candidates’ plans and priorities for a more resilient, just, and environmentally sustainable North Carolina.
Throughout 2020, our communities have seen--and experienced---the intersections of three major crises: systemic racism, COVID-19, and climate change. With the impacts of these crises becoming more pronounced at the national and local level, PEA and Wake Forest Sustainability created the Environmental Issues Survey in order to promote strong, local leadership to address these challenges.
Too often, local races are not recognized for the profound impact they make on our daily lives. Decisions like property taxes and user fees, redistricting following the 2020 census, and so much more are determined by down-ballot candidates. Plus, elected officials in the highest offices often get their start in down-ballot races, meaning that the candidates we elect on a local level today may influence national and global policies and practices in the future. With fewer voters, local races are the easiest to influence and have the greatest impact on our daily lives.
The survey was distributed to all candidates on the ballot in Forsyth and Guilford Counties running for Mayor, City Council, County Commissioner, NC State House of Representatives, and NC State Senate. Questions focus on six main environmental issue categories: climate change mitigation, renewable energy resources, transportation and pedestrian improvements, clean water protections, public greenspaces, and environmental injustices.
PEA Executive Director, Jamie Maier, noted that, “The survey emphasises the importance of down-ballot races and also gives our community the opportunity to hold our leaders accountable for the priorities, platforms, and practices they promote in their responses. We look forward to working with all of our elected officials in the new year to accomplish the goals they set forth in their responses.”
The Environmental Issues Survey is available to community members now at www.peanc.org/candidate-survey. PEA encourages voters to make a plan to vote in the 2020 General Election using their “Make a Plan to #VoteForThePlanet” tool, which provides resources for finding polling locations and early voting sites, registering to vote, and more. To make a plan and receive reminders about your plan from PEA, visit www.peanc.org/vote.
Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) educates and empowers, builds community, and inspires action to create a more just, resilient, and environmentally sustainable community. Based in Winston-Salem, NC, we focus on environmental education, community events, and local advocacy to build the leadership to achieve increased environmental awareness and sustainability practice. PEA engages thousands of people annually at the Piedmont Earth Day Fair, brings educational programming to more than 3,500 students in 150+ Title I classrooms, and works with local leaders, government agencies, and businesses to promote environmental policies and practices at the local level. We are always seeking new ways to build a more sustainable community through partnerships and programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.