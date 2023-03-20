Parks and Recreation Hosts Tennis Clinic for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities
GREENSBORO, NC (March 20, 2023) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Abilities Tennis Association of North Carolina and the Greater Greensboro Community Tennis Association, will host free tennis clinics for people aged 8 and older with intellectual disabilities. Registration is required.
The program will be held 4:30-5:30 pm, Sundays, April 16 to June 11, at the Latham Park Tennis Courts, 905 Cridland Rd. Parents or caregivers should stay on site during the clinic.
For more information about Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation programs offered by the City, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR or call 336-373-2626.
