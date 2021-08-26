There’s nothing worse than constant pain. Whether it’s brought on by an injury or an underlying physical condition, it can ruin your mood and wreak havoc on your entire life.
Of course, pain should be treated from the source for it to truly go away. But in the meantime, anything that gives you relief is welcomed, especially if it allows you to rest and fully heal.
However, finding pain relief products that actually work can be really hard. And since there’s nothing worse than buying a new pain relief product only to find it does nothing, here are some ways to take away the pain that actually work:
Ice and Heat
Although probably the most traditional pain relief technique, it’s also the most effective, which is why you should never skip it.
However, part of the reason why some people think this doesn’t work is because they don’t do it right. To make effective use of ice and heat, know what they do: ice helps reduce swelling and inflammation and heat helps relax muscles.
So, if you have a chronic knee problem and just did a long day walking, sit down and put some ice on your knee to reduce swelling. Then, once you’ve done this for a few hours or more, switch over to heat.
If the pain didn’t come from some specific activity and is due more to just chronic muscle stress, then jump right to heat.
Topical Pain Relief Products
Another pain relief technique that actually works is using topical products, i.e. creams and lotions. These are often better than pain pills since they are applied right at the source of pain, allowing for a more immediate and targeted response.
Consider using a roll on pain relief , as this will allow you to put the cream on the exact spot that is hurting.
What’s nice about topical pain relief products is that they can be used over and over again without risking the health of other organs or putting you in danger of becoming addicted, something we cannot say about most pain pills.
Therapeutic Massages
Most of us think of massages as something we do when we want to treat ourselves or someone we care about. And while this may be true, they also provide tremendous benefits when it comes to pain relief.
Massaging muscles can not only help reduce tension in those areas, but they also help improve blood flow and can improve flexibility in your joints, which can reduce pain even further.
If you suffer from chronic pain, consider getting a therapeutic massage once a week. Worried about the expense of doing so? Talk with your doctor, they may be able to refer you to a physical therapist, which may be covered by your insurance.
Enjoy Life Pain Free
As you can see, there are a lot of ways to relieve your pain that actually work. For most, the most effective method is likely going to include a combination of a few different techniques. But consider giving one or more of these a try so that you can take one more step towards living a pain-free life.
