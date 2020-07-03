WINSTON-SALEM – State transportation contractors plan to close a portion of Salem Parkway for several more overnight periods to continue working on bridges and sound walls on the Business 40 Improvements project site.
Both directions of the freeway are scheduled to close between Main Street and Cloverdale Avenue starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and reopen by 6 a.m. each day to accommodate commuter traffic. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.
A signed detour will be in place. Westbound traffic will be detoured to exit at Main Street and follow First Street to Cloverdale Avenue and back to Salem Parkway. Eastbound traffic will exit at Cloverdale Avenue follow First Street, Peters Creek Parkway, Academy Street, Old Salem Road and Main Street.
Drivers should be mindful of crews working along this stretch of the freeway and plan ahead for the detour routes.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
