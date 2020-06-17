Organizer who blocked Battleground: ‘Protests don’t work by being polite’

“Damn right, we’re inconveniencing people and businesses,” said Anthony, leader and organizer of the Greensboro protest that blocked Battleground Avenue on Saturday and marched inside Target and Harris Teeter at Lawndale Crossing shopping center.
“You think Martin Luther King cared he was blocking that Selma Bridge? Did the Greensboro Four care they made it hard to shop at Woolworth’s? History has shown protests don’t work by being polite. You got to put yourself where people have to listen to and hit ‘em in the pocketbook.”
Anthony, known to his friends and social media followers as AJ and Free Dope Major, organized the first Greensboro protest over the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and 2018 fatal hogtying of Marcus Deon Smith by Greensboro police officers. That May 30 march began downtown and temporarily closed I-40. The next weekend, he and his marchers shut down Wendover.
“Now we’re shutting down the west side, where they thought we’d never go, where nobody has protested before. And that’s just the beginning. We’re absolutely peaceful, but being peaceful doesn’t mean we care if folks get mad that we’re in their way or interrupting their shopping.”
Many of the people inside Target, where the protesters ended their five-hour march by entering the store, did not seem mad. A security guard angrily tried to keep them out, but then a store manager interceded and invited the marchers in, where cashiers applauded them. One older white woman being rung out by a cashier broke down in tears and clapped when Anthony spoke. Many customers raised their fists in support. A store manager hugged several protesters.
The only person I witnessed expressing anger at the disruption was a gray-haired white woman at a self-checkout stand. At first, she appeared irritated that the scanner wasn’t working, then she noticed a protester pointing his phone in her direction. “Are you videoing me?” she snapped.
He said that he was.
“Fine!” she shouted. “White lives matter!”
This was while marchers sat on the floor in front of the check-out lanes for eight-minute and 46 seconds of silence. That’s the amount of time it took George Floyd to die with police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck.
It was the worst possible time for such an interjection, and things threatened to turn ugly. Multiple protesters denounced the woman with insults and epithets. Then a young Black woman stood up and said, “Don’t let this person give you her demon energy. Ignore her and pray with me.”
When the scowling white woman walked away from the self-checkout stand with her groceries, several protesters shouted, “Look, she’s looting!” The woman went to the customer service counter and spoke angrily to the manager, who rang her out.
“She interrupted us, she ain’t leaving till we’re done,” Anthony said.
The woman shoved her way through the outstretched arms of several standing protesters and walked out. Posts on social media have claimed she was injured, but nothing I personally saw suggested she was hurt.
After the marchers left Target and concluded their protest by dancing the Electric Slide in the parking lot, two Greensboro police officers approached Anthony and warned him to make sure future protests did not block the exits inside stores.
“You do that, people feel they’re being kidnapped,” said one police. He also said that the woman had filed a complaint.
“Y’all got my number,” Anthony said.
The officers remained cordial, and I did not hear them say anything about an alleged assault. Instead, they shook hands with Anthony and departed without detaining him or anyone else.
No police were present when the march began before 1 p.m. in the Target parking lot. At first, about 100 people were gathered, but as the march continued past the shops, it quickly grew, with many employees coming out to applaud them and some customers joining in. By the time it reached Battleground, it had more than doubled in size.
An advance guard of bicyclists rode before the march, stopping at each intersection and setting down their bikes as traffic barriers, much as Greensboro bicycle officers had done during downtown protests. Protesters in a pickup truck, an SUV, and several cars drove slowly before and behind the walkers, protecting them from traffic.
While it was hard to judge the reaction of drivers who kept their windows rolled down, I counted 11 who opened their windows to raise their fists or cheer in support. Most of the honks also seemed supportive. I counted three drivers who rolled down their windows to express anger.
The tensest moment was at the intersection of Battleground and Cone/Benjamin. The driver of a semi revved his engine and pulled forward, knocking over the parked bicycle of an athletic young white woman blocking the intersection. She was not hurt and later rode the bicycle, suggesting it had not been badly damaged, but she later told me she’d been terrified.
One protester said to the angry driver, who continued to rev his engine, “Would you run over your own kids if they were standing here?”
“Yes!” he shouted.
A crowd of protesters gathered, and one tall and muscular older Black man appeared ready to climb onto the cab. Anthony sprinted forward and pulled him back, then ordered the others to standoff. Anthony then climbed up beside the cab, where he had an intense but quiet and literally face-to-face conversation with the driver.
After a couple of minutes of this conversation, Anthony went to the other side of the truck, which the driver had pulled up on the median. He directed the driver as he pulled his truck around and departed.
Shortly afterward, the same two officers who would later confer with Anthony outside Target arrived on the scene. Anthony spoke with them in a parking lot. The discussion remained cordial, but one officer indicted he felt a bit “blackmailed” by the fact there was no way to shut down the protest without making the situation much worse. They asked Anthony to agree to only block one side of Battleground, and to have his protesters move with traffic, not against it. Anthony agreed, and the march continued to Pisgah Church Road.
Along the way, there were several stops at intersections, where speeches were given, and eight-minute and 46 seconds moments of silence were observed.
One protester attempted to read out all the names of Black men and women killed by police, but the eight minutes and 46 seconds, which Anthony told the police was the longest he’d block an intersection, proved only time to read less than half the list.
On the way, the procession encountered an elderly white couple who lived in the neighborhood. They both hugged Anthony and several other protesters, and the man, who said he was 65, walked with the march for a block.
As the group returned, Anthony told his followers to stop and patronize the Black owner of the slushy and funnel cake stand in an empty lot near Markland. Several protesters helped the owner serve the crowd, while others paid for slushies for people with children. The owner of the stand made a tearful speech thanking them and telling them to never stop what they were doing.
A white woman from a nearby home approached and said that anyone who needed to use a bathroom was welcome to hers. The march then returned via Markland to Lawndale Crossing, where employees of several businesses came out to applaud them as they passed. The protesters first entered Harris Teeter, then Target.
At the beginning of the march, Anthony told the crowd that this was a new movement he and his associates were calling The Three, after both the 336 area code and the Holy Trinity.
There, and in speeches at each intersection, he said The Three aims to “deprive white-owned corporations of the Black dollar because we’ve been supporting them too long.” He also that he wants free college education for all African-Americans.
Locally, The Three wants citizen review boards to have subpoena power over the GPD and to get its own members and supporters running for city government. “Mayor Nancy Vaughan got into her office with 19,000 votes. We can do better than that.”
Speakers also called for the city to allow the community to paint “End Racism Now” outside the police department on Washington Street on Juneteenth.
Anthony called for Greensboro’s Black community to boycott the Fourth of July and to turn out for Juneteenth celebrations next weekend instead.
“That’s our day of Independence, not anything that happened in 1776.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.