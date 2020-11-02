GREENSBORO, NC (November 2, 2020) – The Opus Concert Series will return for its 2020-2021 season beginning November 29. Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts and culture, will broadcast its fall concerts Sunday evenings at 6 pm from November 29 through December 20 on Creative Greensboro’s Facebook page.
A Facebook account is not required to watch the concerts. The concerts range from classical and holiday favorites to tango and R&B. They feature small groups of musicians from two City-sponsored community music ensembles, Philharmonia of Greensboro and Greensboro Concert Band, and guest artists including Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble and Sheila Star Productions.
Fall 2020 Opus Schedule
Streaming 6 pm at Creative Greensboro’s Facebook page
* November 29: BadCameo (Indie-Funk Fusion) and Sol Di Luna (Latin Rhythm Funk)
* December 6: Small ensembles from the Philharmonia of Greensboro (Classical)
* December 13: Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble (Argentine Tango) and Sheila Star Productions (Soul, R&B, Holiday)
* December 20: Small ensembles from the Greensboro Concert Band (Holiday, Traditional, Pop)
Additional Opus concerts are planned for spring 2021 with details to be announced at a later date. The Opus series is sponsored by Fox 8. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
