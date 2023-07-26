Merriam-Webster defines an icon as “a person widely admired for having great influence or significance in a particular sphere.” That being the case, there should be an image of Richard Petty next to the definition of “icon” in every dictionary. Petty has the most wins in NASCAR history (200), the most championships (7), and he put stock car racing on the national map at a time when television mainly covered baseball and football. Most of all, The King has used his notoriety to help others, especially through The Petty Family Foundation which supports non-profit groups that serve everyone from wounded veterans to at-risk youth. The Foundation’s signature charity is Victory Junction, a camp for kids with chronic medical conditions and serious illnesses that was created in honor of Richard’s late grandson Adam.
JL: Why is Victory Junction so special?
RP: Well, these kids can’t just go to church camp or other camps because of their affliction. So, they come here from all over the country, each one thinking that he’s the only one with the same problem. Then, they get here with a hundred other kids who are just like them, and suddenly they feel like they’re part of the world.
Always looking for new ways to expand the reach of his Foundation, 86-year-old Petty recently teamed up with Shelton Vineyards to create a new wine, appropriately named “ICON”.
JL: How did you come to hook up with Shelton Vineyards?
RP: We really got to know the Sheltons 20 years ago when their family was part of the company that built Victory Junction. My wife and myself went up to the vineyards a couple of times and we got to know them, and they got to know us.
Mandy Shelton Houser, co-president of Shelton Vineyards:
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Richard and the Petty family. Richard is a true icon and a person who shares our commitment to perfection. This partnership is a testament to the shared values and passion for excellence that both Shelton Vineyards and the Pettys embody. Together, we aim to create an extraordinary experience for wine enthusiasts and racing fans alike.”
ICON wine is a custom blend of Merlot, Petit Verdot, Malbec, and Tannat.
JL: Is it true that you actually hand-selected the blend?
RP: Yeah, three of my family members went with me up to Shelton’s, and we sat down and taste-tested the wines. It was like a blind test, and when it was all over, everybody wound up picking the same blend. I guess it’s ‘cause we all have the same DNA (laughs).
Richard and ICON wine will be the star attractions this Saturday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for a celebration and launch party at Shelton Vineyards in Dobson. The event will include music by Kyle Petty (Adam’s dad), plus a live auction where folks can bid on such items as a poster signed by Richard, Kyle, and family patriarch Lee Petty. Also, up for grabs is an original painting by Laura Ashley, Avis fine jewelry, and a chance to send a kid to camp. And, as a special treat, attendees will have an opportunity to enjoy a VIP experience with The King.
Admission is $25 per person, and a portion of proceeds from ticket sales and the auction will benefit Victory Junction.
JL: ICON wine was named in your honor. Do you feel like an icon?
RP: Not really. I’m just one of the gang.
JL: Wouldn’t it be great if you could figure out a way to make race cars run on ICON wine instead of diesel?
RP: (laughs) I don’t know. They got all these cotton-pickin’ electric cars now. Maybe we can use the wine to make electricity (laughs).
Maybe so. If anyone could make that happen, The King could.
To purchase tickets to the celebration, or to order wine, visit www.sheltonvineyards.com/petty-icon for more information on Victory Junction, visit www.victoryjunction.org.
For more information on the Petty Family Foundation, or to make a donation, visit www.pettyfamilyfoundation.org.
Jim Longworth is the host of Triad Today, airing on Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. on ABC45 (cable channel 7) and Sundays at 11 a.m. on WMYV (cable channel 15) and streaming on WFMY+.
