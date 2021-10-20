We need to clarify powers of Lt. Governors

Although technically incorrect, I was always taught that the polite way to address a Lt. Governor is to call him or her, “Governor.” It sounds like an instant promotion, but it’s just a respectful formality, unless of course, the Lt. Governor in question abuses the title.
Earlier this month, North Carolina’s Lt. Governor Mark Robinson became an instant object of derision for remarks he made to the congregation of Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove last summer. Speaking about the kinds of things he doesn’t want our children to be exposed to while in a school classroom, Robinson said, “There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.”
Ever since a video of his speech was posted, Robinson has come under fire from a host of high-profile groups and individuals. They range from The Human Rights Campaign to President Biden, and all of them have called on the Lt. Governor to resign his office. Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper called Robinson’s remarks “abhorrent.” But if Cooper is smart, he better only utter his criticisms of Robinson from within our State borders. That’s because according to the North Carolina Constitution, the Lt. Governor assumes the powers and responsibilities of our Governor anytime the chief executive is incapacitated or leaves the State.
Of course, there’s no real worry that Robinson would ever take advantage of a Constitutional loophole is there? Or is there? For an answer to that question, let’s examine what happened in Idaho just two weeks ago.
While Idaho Governor Brad Little was on a fact-finding trip to the US/Mexico border, his Lt. Governor, Janice McGeachin issued several executive orders on her own authority, including one that extends a ban on COVID vaccine mandates. McGeachin also attempted to order the Idaho National Guard to the Mexico border. Fortunately, Gov. Little hurried home and rescinded all of the hare-brained actions taken by Ms. McGeachin in his absence.
Given the dangerous divisiveness in America today, we must guard against any elected official being able to implement his or her own wacky agenda, especially when they aren’t even legally elected to the office which they are usurping. In Idaho, Lt. Gov. McGeachin’s power grab was short-lived and without any real consequence. And here in North Carolina, Lt. Gov. Robinson’s homophobic views didn’t translate to executive action since Roy Cooper was still in residence. But Idaho and North Carolina may have just dodged a bullet. That’s why every state needs to amend its Constitution, so as to update and specify the conditions under which a Governor can be replaced by his second in command.
It’s important to keep in mind that the powers of North Carolina’s Lt. Governor were created by our State Constitution in 1868. Back then if a Governor traveled out of his home state, he could be gone for weeks or months with no way of enacting orders until his return. Moreover, there were no cell phones or smartphones in 1868. There was no texting, no emailing, and no faxing. But that was then, and this is now. Today if Roy Cooper has to leave the state, he can communicate instantly with his staff in Raleigh should the need arise. In other words, a Governor in this century is not incapacitated just because he’s attending a conference a thousand miles away from home, so there’s no justification for transferring power to the Lt. Governor simply because of a temporary absence. But until our Constitution can be amended, Governors would do well to remember an old Mafia saying, “Keep your friends close, and your Lt. Governor even closer."
