"Men weren’t really the enemy. They were fellow victims suffering from an outmoded masculine mystique that made them feel unnecessarily adequate when there were no bears to kill.”
These were the words of Betty Friedan in her debut publication “The Feminist Mystique” in 1963. By being one of many pioneer feminist writers to define toxic masculinity, Friedman dared females to resist the toxic societal psyche, reducing both genders’ value through oversimplification and restriction.
Brown University defines toxic masculinity as the “rigid definitions of masculinity [that] are toxic to men’s health.” Including discouragement of both emotional expression and dismissal of aggressive behavior, results of these engrained mindsets may include the formation of internal misogyny, aggression, homophobia, and excessive forceful domination. Throughout the decades following the debut of this term, toxic masculinity became the subject of literature, screenplay, and character analysis. However, its counterpart went noticeably neglected: toxic femininity.
To address toxic femininity in the same light as toxic masculinity, viewing the inflexible definition of femininity enforced through societal expectations is necessary. Pushing females toward submissive roles, dismissing male aggression, and overemphasizing appearance are some of the many ways in which society forces women to meet more “feminine” expectations. Results of such practices may include the development of mental illnesses, discouragement in pursuing power positions, passive personality traits, and reinforcement of toxic masculine beliefs to one’s children. However, its results may also occur in a more sinister manner— male hatred, self-undervaluation, and over-sexualization.
Male hatred stems from the misdirected battle against patriarchal society, which many feminists view as solely a collection of fights against individual men who committed heinous crimes, such as sexual assault. However, a concentrated battle against toxic societal expectations, combined with these individual initiatives, may create a healthier alternative, deterring future misdemeanors. Within this battle is halting the reinforcement of both negative female and male societal expectations. Beginning for many feminists with the awareness and correction of their mindsets caused by a toxic feminine society, a great number of avid feminists would be surprised to know that their version of feminism frequently contributes greatly to patriarchal norms like the objectification of women.
Although the body positivity portion of the feminist movement initially emerged through women rewriting traditional beauty standards, many women limit their self-value to their physical appearance on the grounds of being “body positive,” frequently objectifying and undermining their value in the process. With plus-size artists reclaiming power over their sexuality and music, modern feminism emphasizes women of every body type to engage in sexual expression.
Though beauty can be found in everybody, it is undeniable how a woman’s body and features are not the full extents of her value — many women flaunt impressive academic degrees, creative potential, soft skills, intelligence, and overall strength that is as, if not more, valuable than the physical aspects of a woman. The movement on breaking beauty standards has taken over a large portion of the feminist movement; greatly boiling down women’s value to what features they do and do not have. Instead, recognizing the tremendous transformative potential of women and emphasizing intellect, creativity, strength, and kindness as much as we do sexuality can even further help recognize women’s true value in our society.
Feminism is frequently characterized by men as a loud, intimidating movement that focuses on attacking men for their wrongdoings, though it initially emerged as a fight for gender equality. The aforementioned male hatred rooted in the hyperfocus of individual cases, though crucial in fighting for justice for individual women, may do more harm than good if not expanded upon. It begins with recognizing how toxic gender roles are present and active for both genders and moving forth by combating society’s collective issues causing toxic traits together rather than apart.
As more flaws can be recognized, such as the shortcomings of the body positivity movement rooted in patriarchal influences and toxic feminine society, both men and women will be able to change their mindsets to combat these terrible societal issues. This may open the doors to the beginning of correcting toxic masculinity as well, encouraging men to have as much of a free voice to express themselves emotionally.
Modern feminism includes fighting towards fair trial and protection against sexual harassment cases, representation in STEM careers, menstrual products, maternity leave, and equal valuation in a professional setting. However, incorporating issues for male equality into the feminist battle, such as encouragement of men to engage in healthy emotional expression or fair judicial representation in family courts, could help not only correct toxic masculine traits but also further encourage men to open up to the idea that feminism is not an attack on masculinity, but rather an attack on unhealthy societal roles.
Only when we can say that we have fought for both genders can we truly argue the point of gender equality. In her 2017 book, “Why I am Not a Feminist,” Jessa Crispin rhetorically questioned this point as one of her criticisms towards modern feminism.
“Has feminism created the space for men to take on traditionally feminine traits at the same level it has created the space for women to take on traditionally masculine traits? And lastly: If we say that we want a better world for women, are the current goals and ideas of feminism likely to create that world?”
