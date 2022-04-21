OPION - We have definitely come into an interesting time for young people in the political realm– specifically because they are mostly absent. Right now, the United States has its oldest serving president in history and the current Speaker of the House– Nancy Pelosi– has recently celebrated her 82nd birthday, making her only two years older than the Republican Senate Leader, Mitch McConnell. That is why it is so interesting, especially as a 22 year-old student myself, to watch these leaders lead when they are so distant from the generations that will make up the future of America.
Just recently Greensboro saw some dramatic and exciting events: President Joe Biden visited and spoke at local NC A&T University. Only days before this, conservative pundit Ben Shapiro gave a lecture at UNC Greensboro. Of course, there is a difference between the president visiting and a random political commentator; but, at this point in history, it is not a very broad difference at all. In fact, the difference between the importance of the two speeches may swing in the opposite direction that one might think: Ben Shapiro’s speech was overwhelmingly more popular, accumulating a little less than 500K views on YouTube as opposed to Biden’s mere 30K. Thus, these results beg the question: Who has more influence over young Americans? Ben Shapiro or Joe Biden?
Listening to both speeches is a trying endeavor– mostly because each is difficult to endure for long. Joe Biden’s speech is slow, drolling: he makes one statistical claim after another without interpreting the data for his audience. Ben Shapiro’s speech is inflammatory: he speaks fast and with confidence, giving out commentary that is intentionally worded in a controversial manner. Still, the speeches’ are very distinct in the way their respective hurdles hinder their viewability. In short, Biden’s speech could easily be ignored not only by those who oppose his administration– but also those who agree with him. Meanwhile, Shapiro’s speech is a magnet to those on both sides of the aisle. Far-Right Americans will watch for the sake of affirmation; far-Left Americans will watch for the sake of outrage.
Overall, the content of their speeches is lacking in substance. Again, Biden’s speech is riddled with incomprehensible statistics– this, along with anecdotal digressions. Two things are clear, however, 1) Biden is pleased to be speaking at a historically black university 2) Congress– presumably the Republican members– need to help him pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act which will stimulate US industry. Coincidentally, both points make evident the issue with what Biden and the majority of political leaders think matters to the majority of young people.
Ben Shapiro’s speech is more in touch with the current focuses of young people today– especially college students. The title of Shapiro’s speech, “Men Cannot Become Women,” refers to the issue of transgenderism– which was, subsequently, the topic of his speech. Like the title implies, Shapiro’s speech was delivered in a clear and concise way, lasting only about 20 minutes. The majority of the event was reserved for a question and answer section where Shapiro fielded a variety of questions from a variety of individuals at both ends of the political spectrum. Some of these questions were thoughtful, some were combative, some of them went viral. By the end of the speech, one is left with a clear understanding of who Ben Shapiro is and what he believes: he is a rightwing political commentator with a masterful way of articulating his point and reaching an audience (whether or not that audience agrees with him).
The important thing to note about Shapiro’s speech, however, is that its subject matter bears cultural significance. Transgenderism, now more than ever, is an extremely cultural issue: the existence of it as a topic of debate forces young Americans to question the culture that they were raised in. People are curious about transgenderism, they want to know why it should or should not be. College students, such as those Shapiro and Biden spoke to, want guidance in how to engage with this new movement.
Listening to both speeches and hearing them in the context of a college campus, one sees clearly who has a better handle on swaying young Americans. Biden’s focus on patronizing the black community and critiquing Republicans is the exact reason many have neglected his speech: most young Americans are interested in the dynamics of culture and politics. Today, we are interested in the role of cultural ethics as a catalyst for political change. We do not want to hear about how stagnant the government is, or how much the president cares. We want to hear how we can survive such a dramatic shift: how do we cope with the erasure of our parents’ values, and what values do we replace them with?
Emma Smith is a current student of Religious Studies at the University of North Carolina - Greensboro. She is a Greensboro native with several accolades at the university, including membership to the Lloyd International Honors College for Disciplinary Honors.
