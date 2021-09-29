You’ve probably heard of Greensboro Pride – the large festival that takes over South Elm Street in Downtown Greensboro each September, bringing in performances, vendors, and thousands of attendees.
What you might not know is that the Greensboro Pride Festival is put on by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit called Alternative Resources of the Triad, or ART for short. ART started out in 1988 and far precedes the Greensboro Pride Festival. ART began in the pre-internet days as a resource for the LGBTQ Community. It was a phone hotline (remember those?) that people could call to find doctors, attorneys, and other resources who would work with the LGBTQ community here in the Triad. Back in the 1980s, it was the main way for members of the LGBTQ community to find this information.
The growth of the Internet in the 1990s and 2000s made the phone hotline unnecessary. The hotline was discontinued in November 2003. At the time, it was deemed the Internet would be a better way to handle these queries as a 24/7 web presence, first as OutGreensboro.com, then as OutTriad.org.
ART produced the first Triad Pride Festival in August 2006 at what was then called Festival Park (now LeBauer Park) in downtown Greensboro. That festival brought in a handful of vendors and about 400 attendees. It has since grown to become the festival it is today, with more than 160 vendors, 40+ performances, community organizations, and between 15,000-20,000 attendees in 2019 (the last year we held the festival, due to COVID-19).
Today, the Greensboro Pride Festival is the main focus of ART and the name by which our organization is known. We love that people come from across the state – even other states – to attend our festival and have an opportunity to be their true selves. We hold our festival in September so that the college students can participate, as this might be the only chance they get to experience a Pride event for themselves, as themselves.
But once again, as we did nearly 20 years ago, we find ourselves at a crossroads with an opportunity for change. We realize we have not been as open to the BIPOC members of our community as we should have. We have not been as active in the community overall as we should have. We have not stood up for rights and needs in our community, as we should have. All of this, despite our platform.
After canceling the 2021 Pride Festival for the second year in a row due to COVID, we have some hard work ahead of ourselves. We have new board members who are anxious to bring Alternative Resources of the Triad and Greensboro Pride in a new, more activist direction. We will be discussing the ways we can use our platform to better our community, and then taking action on those discussions. Gone are the days of just a festival. Greensboro Pride wants to be an active part of the Greensboro Community, and we will determine exactly what that means over the coming weeks and months. And we want you to join us. Anyone interested in helping with both the festival and our community commitment should email us at info@greensboropride.org.
