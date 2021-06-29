To the Editor;
I hope this email finds you well. I just wanted to sing the praises of your writer Mark Burger. He has consistently written fair and balanced reviews of our books, and my colleagues and I are always appreciative of the coverage. But the feature that was posted today—“Jane Russell and Jayne Mansfield: Leading ladies of yesteryear”—is absolutely stellar!
As I understand, there wasn’t a lot of local news to report, so Mark was able to devote more coverage to the two “Jane” books. For that, I am extremely grateful, and couldn’t have asked for better treatment of our new releases.
On behalf of the University Press of Kentucky, thank you for your never-ending support of our books. We greatly appreciate YES! Weekly…and Mark!
Best,
Jackie Wilson | Marketing Manager
University Press of Kentucky | 663 S. Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.