For the past 20 years, I’ve been calling for all schools to have armed officers with metal detecting wands placed at every entrance, but I’m always told by politicians that my plan is impractical and would be too expensive. Yet, less than a week after Congress allocated $40 billion (unbudgeted) dollars to stop the carnage in Ukraine, we had carnage here at home, and once again, it occurred in a classroom.
What happened in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 was horrific.
After shooting his own grandmother, an 18-year-old male shot and killed 19 little children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. We don’t know his motivation because he is no longer alive to tell us. We don’t know how long he had been planning to purchase two assault-style rifles. We don’t know if he had threatened violence before, or if he was making some sort of political statement. There is a lot about this tragic incident that we might never know. But we know what he did, and we know who he did it to, and that should be enough for our elected officials to finally take action. History tells us they won’t. They didn’t take action after Columbine or Sandy Hook, or Parkland, so why expect them to act differently now. Sure, there will be plenty of “thoughts and prayers” offered, but politicians aren’t likely to do anything now that will make thoughts and prayers unnecessary in the future.
Our kids used to have fire drills at school, now they have shooter drills. But, drills don’t prevent violence, they only react to it. Yes, we need tougher gun laws, including thorough background checks and a higher minimum age for purchasing those guns. Yes, we need more comprehensive mental health screenings and better inter-jurisdictional communication among law enforcement agencies. And yes, we need to put parents in prison who make guns readily available to their kids. But even if you outlawed the sale of all guns, keep in mind that there are already more guns in circulation than there are people in this country. Translation? Most anyone can get his hands on most any kind of gun. Regardless, reforms of any kind take time, so what we need right now is better school security.
Sure, I understand that my solution will cost a fortune, and it isn’t 100% foolproof. After all, armed officers stationed inside of a building can’t always stop shootings that occur outside of school buildings, but they can at least be in position to neutralize shooters quicker in those instances. Believe me, I’ve heard all of the arguments on the left and the right as to why more police and metal detectors aren’t the answer. But do we really want to tell parents at Sandy Hook, Parkland, and Robb elementary that school security costs too much money? We are the wealthiest nation in the world, yet it seems that our local, State, and Federal governments have funds for everything except school security and that just makes no sense. It’s also sadly ironic that our elected officials love to argue about the sanctity of life before birth and then ignore the sanctity of life after birth.
A law enforcement official once told me that schools are like small communities, and that the children who comprise those communities deserve all of the same protections afforded any other community. Unfortunately, that’s not the case here in America, and now 19 more children are dead. But hey, school security would cost too much, wouldn’t it? Better to just do nothing and bury our heads in the sand. That’s what we’re good at. We’re also good at burying children. Too bad we can’t stop doing the former in order to stop having to do the latter.
