Hours After Leaving His Mansion To Protest Without A Mask, Cooper Announces That He Will Not Allow The RNC To Have A Convention Because “No Masks”.
RALEIGH NC- Just when we didn’t think Roy Cooper could not be more of a hypocrite, he surprises us yet again. Roy Cooper apparently has no problems allowing thousands of rioters to form mobs and destroy our cities. Roy Cooper even broke his own executive order that keeps North Carolina shut down to participate in the protests. However, he is deeply opposed to allowing the Republican Convention renominate the President of the United States with safety precautions implemented by health experts.
The President, Republican National Committee and the North Carolina Republican Party is fully committed to hosting a safe and spectacular convention for all of our delegates, alternates and guests. However, Roy Cooper seems hell bent on turning away the hundreds of millions in economic stimulus because his administration’s pervasive incompetence.
YES! Weekly encourages lively debate and supports and believes in the First Amendment. But the views, thoughts, and opinions expressed by our many columnists belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to this publication.
OPINION: Roy Cooper Is The Worst COVID Hypocrite
- By Tim Wigginton/Opinion
