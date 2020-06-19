Raleigh NC- Republican Party of North Carolina Chairman Michael Whatley released the following statement condemning Cooper's Veto of the Bar and Gym Bill:
“Governor Cooper's veto of legislation that would allow NC small businesses to reopen is neither surprising nor acceptable. Unfortunately, the Governor continues to wage his war against small businesses while hiding behind (political) science and (cherry-picked) data. North Carolina needs certainty and transparency, as well as a plan to reopen the economy - none of which the Governor has provided."
Background:
Cooper vetoed the Bill
https://www.cbs17.com/news/north-carolina-news/gov-cooper-vetoes-bill-that-would-have-reopened-gyms-and-allowed-outdoor-seating-at-bars/
Cooper Refuses to Release All the COVID Data people need to stay safe from Cornavirus.
https://www.newsobserver.com/news/coronavirus/article243067701.html
