Yesterday, the North State Journal broke the news that Governor Cooper’s administration is using a Democrat firm to conduct his press conferences to shut out certain reporters. MaestroConference boasts on its website that they worked for leftwing causes like Barack Obama’s campaign for President, the Sierra Club and MoveOn.org. In addition to those causes, the FEC campaign finance data shows that MaestroConference worked for Joe Biden for President, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Jon Ossoff and many other national Democrats. What is even worse is that the federal government has identified the MaestroConference as a security risk. 

“Governor Cooper’s selection of a partisan firm to host official press conferences to limit questions from certain reporters is an assault on the First Amendment,” said NCGOP Press Secretary Tim Wigginton. “Cooper seems only to think First Amendment protections only apply to people he supports. He marches with the protestors outside the gates of his mansion, but arrests socially distance pro-life activists calling for an end to abortion on demand.” 

 

